Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to undertake a survey to identify children who are forced to sell toys and flowers at traffic junction.

The High Court has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government to undertake a survey to identify children who are selling flowers, toys and pens, among many other things at the traffic signals and streets in the city, reported Deccan Herald.

The court said that it would pass orders under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act after going through the report.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka heard the petition filed by Letzkit Foundation, which stated that children are forced to sell toys and flowers, among other things, on the streets and at traffic junctions.

The court observed that the PIL raises serious issues that must be considered under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. It said the implementation of the provisions of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act will also have to be looked into.

"It is a serious issue as children are forced to undertake such activities. They are deprived of their fundamental rights under Article 21 A of the Constitution. Moreover, if the circumstances are forcing them, it may be a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution as well," the court said.

Once the survey is over, appropriate directions can be issued for implementation of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, in particular, Chapter 6 of the act, the court said.

