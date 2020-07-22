Karnataka Health Department To Deploy 640 PM CARES Ventilators, Despite Doubts On Its Efficacy

The Karnataka government has decided to deploy 640 ventilators supplied under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in view to providing respiratory support to seriously ill Covid-19 patients, despite doubts raised by a section of medical experts about its efficacy.

The decision comes amid the state healthcare system, especially in Bengaluru, struggling to cope with the rising number of cases. The state has been experiencing a shortage of beds and medical equipment, especially high-end ventilators needed to assist patients with severe lung damage.

Bengaluru has seen many single-day hikes in coronavirus cases and seems to be losing its grip in containing the spread this month.

As of Monday, out of a total of 22 in 15 government hospitals, there were only six ICU ventilators available, and only two out of 77 in government medical college hospitals across the state capital, with 332 patients in ICUs in Bengaluru hospitals, The Indian Express reported.

"One set of doctors said that ventilators supplied under the Central scheme cannot be used for patients. We have tested them and found them capable of delivering oxygen needs. We will go ahead and use the ventilators," Karnataka's Additional Chief Secretary and Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar as quoted by the media.

The ventilators available under PM Cares scheme had come under massive scrutiny after two hospitals in Mumbai and one in Delhi earlier this month expressed dissatisfaction over its efficacy in supporting severely ill-COVID patients.



While improvements were sought in ventilators supplied in Delhi, in Mumbai 81 machines were reportedly returned by two hospitals.

The feedback submitted by doctors from both the hospitals on June 19 highlighted that the ventilators were not able to supply 100% oxygen, and were not meant for managing critical COVID-19 patients.

It also highlighted that the variation in FiO2 (level of inspired oxygen available to patients) was more than 10%, and the level achieved was 67% and in non-invasive ventilation.

In response to the feedback by Mumbai doctors, Jawaid Akhtar said the state health department had checked with the Maharashtra health authorities, confirming that the ventilators meet the basic requirements, and has been provided free of cost.

The 640 machines are part of 1,600 ventilators approved by the Centre for supply to Karnataka.

