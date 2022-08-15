Savarkar In, Nehru Out! Karnataka Govt's Ad Triggers Row, Leaves Opposition Unhappy

The opposition has slammed the controversial advertisement carried out by the Karnataka government for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and as a tribute to freedom fighters. The ad excludes the picture of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and includes Vinayak Savarkar, titled 'Revolutionary Savarkar.'



The full-front page advertisement was published on the morning of August 14, the day designated as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' by PM Narendra Modi. After its publication, the opposition, which is Congress in Karnataka, slammed the government over its intention to remove Nehru from the list of Freedom Fighters.

Sorry Nehru is not a freedom fighter but Savarkar is. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m6sZ7YOuAf — Savukku Shankar (@Veera284) August 14, 2022

Reaction From Opposition

Through the official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video that pinpoints Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru as responsible for the country's partition.

The Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, said, "The real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles," reported NDTV. He further termed the government's move as 'pathetic.'

Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai & his father's 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is. https://t.co/adpkSBVyoU — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022

Response From BJP

The Karnataka BJP unit has confirmed that it was their constructive decision not to include Nehru's photograph among the number of freedom fighters.

The BJP's spokesperson, Ravi Kumar, said, "Because Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had struggled for our freedom, so his photo was included." The party's spokesperson added that Nehru was India's first PM, but he divided the country.

The state Congress unit alleged the BJP for this politically motivated move and demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai. The state Congress president, DK Shivakumar, said, "It is a shame on India's democracy and freedom. We are seeking an apology."

