All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Savarkar In, Nehru Out! Karnataka Govts Ad Triggers Row, Leaves Opposition Unhappy

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Biographyly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Savarkar In, Nehru Out! Karnataka Govt's Ad Triggers Row, Leaves Opposition Unhappy

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  15 Aug 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The controversial advertisement carried out by the Karnataka government for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign excludes Jawaharlal Nehru and includes Vinayak Savarkar, titled 'Revolutionary Savarkar.'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The opposition has slammed the controversial advertisement carried out by the Karnataka government for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and as a tribute to freedom fighters. The ad excludes the picture of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and includes Vinayak Savarkar, titled 'Revolutionary Savarkar.'

The full-front page advertisement was published on the morning of August 14, the day designated as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' by PM Narendra Modi. After its publication, the opposition, which is Congress in Karnataka, slammed the government over its intention to remove Nehru from the list of Freedom Fighters.

Reaction From Opposition

Through the official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video that pinpoints Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru as responsible for the country's partition.

The Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, said, "The real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles," reported NDTV. He further termed the government's move as 'pathetic.'

Response From BJP

The Karnataka BJP unit has confirmed that it was their constructive decision not to include Nehru's photograph among the number of freedom fighters.

The BJP's spokesperson, Ravi Kumar, said, "Because Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had struggled for our freedom, so his photo was included." The party's spokesperson added that Nehru was India's first PM, but he divided the country.

The state Congress unit alleged the BJP for this politically motivated move and demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai. The state Congress president, DK Shivakumar, said, "It is a shame on India's democracy and freedom. We are seeking an apology."

Also Read: India At 75: Remembering Dalit Freedom Fighters Which Indian History Seems To Have Forgotten

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Karnataka Government 
Jawaharlal Nehru 
Vinayak Savarkar 
Independence Day 2022 
India At 75 

Must Reads

India At 75: Here're All Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 9th Independence Day Speech At Red Fort
Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Finally Recedes Below Danger Mark As Nearly 7,000 Evacuees Seek Shelter, Food
Savarkar In, Nehru Out! Karnataka Govt's Ad Triggers Row, Leaves Opposition Unhappy
Revisiting Legacy Of Sri Aurobindo: Spiritual Reformer & Revolutionary Nationalist Of Indian Freedom Struggle
Similar Posts
India At 75: Herere All Key Takeaways From PM Modis 9th Independence Day Speech At Red Fort
Trending

India At 75: Here're All Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 9th Independence Day Speech At Red Fort

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Finally Recedes Below Danger Mark As Nearly 7,000 Evacuees Seek Shelter, Food
Trending

Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Finally Recedes Below Danger Mark As Nearly 7,000 Evacuees Seek Shelter,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Independence Day: 108-Ft Tall Indian Flag Installed In Kashmirs Baramulla, Srinagar Hoists Indias Longest Tricolour
Trending

Independence Day: 108-Ft Tall Indian Flag Installed In Kashmir's Baramulla, Srinagar Hoists India's...

The Logical Indian Crew
Minister Jitendra Singh Launches Indias First Saline Water LED Lantern Roshini, Lauds NIOT
Trending

Minister Jitendra Singh Launches India's First Saline Water LED Lantern 'Roshini', Lauds NIOT

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh Bans Mass Conversion, Extends Jail Term To 10 Years For Forced Religion Change
Trending

Himachal Pradesh Bans 'Mass Conversion', Extends Jail Term To 10 Years For Forced Religion Change

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X