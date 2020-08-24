Devyani Madaik
Karnataka Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on August 20 virtually launched an Artificial Intelligence-(AI) driven movable hospital 'Vevra Pods', to treat COVID-19 patients and in a bid to curb the virus spread in the state.
Happy to e-launch Healthcare Pods developed by Vevra. These pods are innovative movable hospitals integrated with AI and helps in containment of contagious diseases. AI has the potential to transform healthcare & I urge tech startups to focus on low-cost solutions. pic.twitter.com/gT3Jvj0Fo0— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 20, 2020
Designed in the form of movable capsules, Vevra Pods are integrated with artificial intelligence to contain the spread of contagious diseases like coronavirus and prevent cross-contamination at hospitals. With an accommodation capacity up to nine beds, the pods are developed by Bangalore based design-and-build firm Vevra in association with Portugal based healthcare IoT InnoWave Group.
The Indian Express laid down the features and functionalities of the pods:
It uses negative air pressure to help contain airborne diseases such as TB, Flu, and COVID-19. In addition, the pods are reusable with 15 to 20 years' structural warranty.
The set-up of these pods requires a minimum 500 square feet and can be used at hospital buildings, parking lots and other open spaces of the hospital premises, the company claimed
"I am delighted to be a part of such an innovative development in our hospital and medicine industry. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform public healthcare," Dr K Sudhakar said.
He urged healthcare start-ups to focus more on developing such innovative, low-cost solutions to contain the spread of deadly diseases like COVID-19.
