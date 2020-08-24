Good Governance

Karnataka Government Launches AI-Driven Movable Hospitals To Treat COVID-19 Patients

It is designed in the form of movable capsules, integrated with artificial intelligence to contain the spread of contagious diseases like coronavirus and prevent cross-contamination at hospitals

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   24 Aug 2020 12:00 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-24T17:33:06+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: Twitter

Karnataka Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on August 20 virtually launched an Artificial Intelligence-(AI) driven movable hospital 'Vevra Pods', to treat COVID-19 patients and in a bid to curb the virus spread in the state.

Designed in the form of movable capsules, Vevra Pods are integrated with artificial intelligence to contain the spread of contagious diseases like coronavirus and prevent cross-contamination at hospitals. With an accommodation capacity up to nine beds, the pods are developed by Bangalore based design-and-build firm Vevra in association with Portugal based healthcare IoT InnoWave Group.

The Indian Express laid down the features and functionalities of the pods:

  • An antechamber airlock room to provide a safe area for healthcare professionals to don and doff gear, and to store medical supplies.
  • Controls quantity and quality of the air being circulated in and out of the room with a minimum of 12 air changes per hour through HEPA filters, UVC lights, and a high-end exhaust system.
  • PLC-integrated air conditioning system expected to help in maintaining the temperature, humidity within.
  • Fire resistance structure, anti-bacterial wall, and bacterial and chemical resistance flooring
  • Attached toilets
  • Device for monitoring the oxygen level
  • Device embedded to measure the oxygen concentration delivered by ventilators
  • Failure alarm system.
  • Fitted with RO water purifier, geyser in the shower area with 500-litre water storage tank along and a mobile sewage treatment plant.
  • Fire alarm, extinguisher and emergency system with a safe evacuation plan
  • CCTV surveillance and television for each patient
  • Advanced nurse call system

It uses negative air pressure to help contain airborne diseases such as TB, Flu, and COVID-19. In addition, the pods are reusable with 15 to 20 years' structural warranty.

The set-up of these pods requires a minimum 500 square feet and can be used at hospital buildings, parking lots and other open spaces of the hospital premises, the company claimed

"I am delighted to be a part of such an innovative development in our hospital and medicine industry. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform public healthcare," Dr K Sudhakar said.

He urged healthcare start-ups to focus more on developing such innovative, low-cost solutions to contain the spread of deadly diseases like COVID-19.

