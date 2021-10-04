Karnataka: Gang Pose As Swiggy Delivery Boys To Supply Drugs, NCB Busts Racket

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug trafficking racket members of which were posing as Swiggy delivery agents for supplying drugs in Bengaluru and Shivamogga. Seven people have been arrested so far.

NCB's zonal officer Amit Gawate informed that the team had received a tip-off last week about two Bengaluru residents preparing for taking out the delivery of eight boxes of the contraband, Hindustan Times reported.

One of the peddlers who had left for delivering the parcel was also nabbed. The team seized 137 kg of high-grade marijuana packed in paper packets wrapped with tapes. In one of the apartments, NCB recovered ₹4.81 lakh cash, along with packing materials for the drugs' retail packing.

The team seized 3 kg of ganja from another residence, packed in small packets with markings on it, and cash worth ₹39,000. Further investigation revealed the names of four others involved.

Booked Drug Consignments For Supply

According to the report, the gang did not buy and sell the material but booked the drugs consignments through couriers and gave forged addresses, including the non-functional shops' establishments. They assured the receiver of doorstep delivery.

"The kingpin and the associates were operating on a large scale in Bengaluru and its outskirts and were delivering the drugs to their consumers under the disguise of Swiggy delivery boys since lockdown guidelines under Covid-19 restrictions allowed such deliveries under service of essential commodities," the media quoted the NCB as saying.

Apart from the seven, several people were involved in the illegal business, and many have been working for years.

"The syndicate thrived especially during the lockdown and used to assure customers of doorstep delivery," the NCB said in the statement.

