Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Dalit Family Forced To Leave Their Home After Facing Social Boycott

Image Credits: The New Indian Express (Representational)

Trending
Karnataka: Dalit Family Forced To Leave Their Home After Facing Social Boycott

Karnataka,  4 April 2022 11:23 AM GMT

A boy named Vinay belonging to the Dalit Channdasar community entered a temple, after which his entire family was penalised Rs 25000 and ostracised in the Miyapur village.

A Dalit family living in Karnataka's Koppal village had to leave their home after facing an ongoing social boycott for their caste identity. The unfortunate incident directly consequences what their little son, Vinay, met when he entered a temple in the Miyapur village. In turn, the entire kin was fined ₹25,000. Despite the issue being resolved, they will have to abandon their home searching for another.

In September 2021, Vinay's entry into a village temple caused an uproar. It was only after the involvement of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police visited the village that the issue was resolved. "Though the family hesitated to file a police complaint, we booked a case against five persons," the district's deputy commissioner, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, told The Times of India.

Casteist Mindset Still Persists

As reported by The Indian Express, the family belongs to the Dalit Channdasar community. The village temple does not allow the lower caste members to enter its premises. However, the fateful day happened to be their son's birthday. The family was near the place when the boy went inside. Objecting to it, the priests and the heads of the village met on September 11, 2021, and decided to punish them by fining them ₹25,000.

A senior police officer said, "The fine was imposed stating that they had to clean the temple and conduct rituals because the Dalit boy had entered the temple." Soon after, the family was publicly ostracised. Even if a child came close to them, they were scolded by their parents and termed as 'Shani.'

Raising Awareness On Untouchability

In the incident's aftermath, the state government recently announced a campaign called 'Vinaya Samarasya Yojana' named after the boy to raise awareness against untouchability. It will be launched on April 14, on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Despite the goodwill gesture, the implementation comes at a disappointing price. Vinay's father, Chandrashekhar Shivappa Dasar, Welcoming the decision, said, "We wish no child or family faces the trauma we endured for three months. Though Koppal DC, SP and other district officials visited our village, booked our case and arrested five people, the people's mindset has remained the same. We realised that any government or official cannot change it, and we can't seek police protection 24x7."

Until now the family has been in Kudagunti village since December 2021. Shivappa Dasar's wife gave birth three months ago, and after the necessary post-delivery care, they will officially shift to Kushtagi village.

Also Read: My Story: 'I Am Aware Of My Caste Markers, Even When I Am Tabitha'


