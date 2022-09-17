Karnataka CM Bommai Distributes Electric Two-Wheelers Among Sanitation Workers- Here's Why

To make the life of sanitation workers easy, the Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka distributed electric two-wheelers to the sanitation workers in Vikas Soudha, Vidhan Soudha, and MS Buildings. The Karnataka State Safai Karmcharis Development Corporation organised the program near the legislative assembly on Friday (September 16).

A total of 600 sanitation workers have been selected under this program, and 400 such workers will be given the vehicle in the first phase. While underscoring the need to provide all the facilities to sanitation workers, the CM said, "What they are doing is an important job, and they are cleaning the dust daily. Distributing EV scooters is among several schemes of honoring their work," reported The Print.

After the event, the CM took to Twitter and lauded the efforts of sanitation workers. He said, "There is a need to provide adequate facilities to the Safai Karmacharis to ease their lives and invigorate them. I heartily congratulate them for their continuous and tireless work which is very important."

ಸಫಾಯಿ ಕರ್ಮಚಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ, ಅವರ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ನಿರಾಳ ಮಾಡುವ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರಲ್ಲಿ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ತುಂಬುವ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆಯಿದೆ. ಅವರು ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ, ದಣಿವರಿಯದೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಬಹಳ ಮಹತ್ವದ್ದು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/rnFwqPWm05 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 16, 2022

Sanitation Workers In Western Countries

He also mentioned that sanitation workers in western countries have cars in which they commute. "Now our workers are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars. The government is responding to all their needs, and instructions had been given to fix the box for each vehicle," he added.

At the event, ministers Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Govind Karjol, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Safai Karmachari Development Authority Chairman Venkatesh, and several others were present.

According to officials, the kickstart in electric two-wheeler distribution will bring beneficial changes to the lives of poor people. The government learned that such workers have to travel several miles every day to reach their job location, and to make their commuting hassle-free, the Karnataka government has taken the initiative, officials added.

Also Read: Telangana National Integration Day: Know What Is Operation Polo & How Hyderabad Became Part Of Indian Union