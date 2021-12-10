Karnataka Among Top Three States In Cybercrimes Against Children: Report

With extended lockdowns and online classes, children have developed a dependency on the internet and electronic devices, making it more easily accessible in the name of education. This has led to a surge in cybercrimes against children in the country. The total number of cybercrime cases against children recorded in 2020 was 1,102, collected from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Which States Top The List?

The data was initially sourced from the National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB), and the number of cases recorded in each state was formulated. Maharashtra recorded 207 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded 197 cases, and Karnataka recorded 144 cases. Cyber pornography/hosting or publishing obscene sexual materials showing children was the most common reported cybercrime against children.

In Karnataka, out of 144, 122 were reported as cyber pornography cases, and the rest were reported as other crimes. Currently, 34 people have been arrested concerning cybercrime cases, and 12 have been charge-sheeted.

"The best way is to educate children on the dos and don'ts. They have to be taught to identify the misinformation and risky elements. The best way is to unmute themselves," commented Dr Manoj Sharma, chief clinical psychologist at Service for Health Use of Technology (SHUT Clinic), Nimhans on lack of cyber literacy in a report by the Times of India.



Bengaluru Registered Maximum Reported Cyber Cases In India In 2020

2020 was a year of more digital crimes when compared to other crimes, India has recorded an increase in 12% of cybercrimes as per the data released by the National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB). With Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra being the top trio, the cases have declined in UP and Karnataka, whereas it has increased in Maharashtra compared to the 2019 data. The total number of cases recorded in the country in 2020 was 50,035.

However, Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, has registered maximum cyber cases in the country. As per the NCRB report, Bengaluru accounts for nearly 47% of cyber cases registered in cities across the country in the year 2020. The most common cybercrimes in the town are related to fraud accounting for 8,318 cases, as per The Hindu report.



In comparison to the previous year's report, the cases dropped in the city in 2020, wherein in 2019, there were 10,555 cases registered. As per the NCRB data, the police have not convicted anyone for the 2020 crimes, they have disposed of 3,298 cases, and the major chunk is pending investigation as of yet.

