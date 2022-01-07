Karnataka: 7 Booked For Alleged Sacrifice Of 15-Year-Old In Mysuru

Mysuru Police have booked seven men for reportedly killing a 15-year-old boy as part of a human sacrifice ceremony. On Wednesday (January 5), police arrested a few of the suspects and questioned them. Soon, a formal arrest will be made. The deceased boy, identified as Mahesh, was found near Halepura lake in Nanjangud taluk, reported ABP. Mahesh's father, Siddaraju, lodged a complaint stating that his son is a victim of human sacrifice. As reported by Hindustan Times, Mysuru SP R Chetan said that police found traces of black magic rituals near the lake during the investigation.

In the initial inquiry, it was understood that Mahesh went to the lake with three of his friends, who pushed him into the lake, killing him after performing black magic. His father also said that the accused performed black magic, and his son was taken to the lake where the crime was committed.

Other Black Magic And Human Sacrifice Stories

The incident that happened in Mysuru is not an isolated one. India is a place of many superstitious beliefs, and many have fallen victim to black magic. Deaths have been reported in India due to black magic in recent months. In August, there was a horrific incident where a four-year-old girl was murdered by her father as part of a ritual. A godman said he had dreamt he was suffering from an acute illness that could be cured only by sacrificing a child. The victim's father offered his daughter as a sacrifice.

Three weeks ago, a six-month-old girl was drowned to death as a human sacrifice. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu. The sacrifice was made to save grandfather's life as advised by a Muslim tantric. He told to sacrifice a child without spilling any blood to save the grandfather's life.

Karnataka Anti-Superstition Law

Karnataka anti-superstition law that aims to eradicate 'inhuman evil practices' was passed by the state legislature on November 16, 2017. The Act, intended to protect citizens from evil practices, came into effect from January 2020. Firstpost reported that superstitious practices, including black magic, are punishable under the Act for up to seven years, and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 can be imposed. However, even after the imposition of the Act, heinous crimes based on black magic and superstitions continue to occur, as the incident in Mysuru questioned its efficacy.

