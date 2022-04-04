Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape

Rajasthan's Karauli district witnessed a series of communal clashes after a motorcycle rally celebrating the Hindu New Year in a Muslim-dominated area was pelted with stones. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the polarised environment has seeped into the country after National Democratic Alliance-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had come into power. Therefore, he suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shun the unfair division based on religion. However, the Opposition in the state, which comprises BJP, said that Congress was responsible for the clashes since it followed the policy of appeasement of the minority classes.

35 People Injured In The Clashes

The Police said that the incident happened on Saturday in Karauli city, resulting in shops and vehicles arson. At 35 people were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday. The ADG Administration and Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, said, "Hindu outfits were taking out a religious bike rally on the occasion of Hindu new year today evening. While the procession reached a mosque, some miscreants pelted stones at them. This resulted in stone-pelting and arson by the other side, too, in which a few two-wheelers and shops were torched". Currently, the situation is under control and the Police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. The Indian Express reported.

SIT Has Been Formed For The Investigation

On Sunday, the city remained under strict curfew even as the Police hounded more than a dozen people into its custody. Moreover, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter. The District Administrator had relaxed the curfew timings for two hours starting 8 AM on Sunday. Central and Rajasthan government offices, courts, and centres of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education remained open and exempted from the curfew.

