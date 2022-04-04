All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Rajasthan,  4 April 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Violence erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli after stones were pelted on a motorcycle rally celebrating Hindu New Year when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area, thus triggering communal clashes in the area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Rajasthan's Karauli district witnessed a series of communal clashes after a motorcycle rally celebrating the Hindu New Year in a Muslim-dominated area was pelted with stones. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the polarised environment has seeped into the country after National Democratic Alliance-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had come into power. Therefore, he suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shun the unfair division based on religion. However, the Opposition in the state, which comprises BJP, said that Congress was responsible for the clashes since it followed the policy of appeasement of the minority classes.

35 People Injured In The Clashes

The Police said that the incident happened on Saturday in Karauli city, resulting in shops and vehicles arson. At 35 people were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday. The ADG Administration and Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, said, "Hindu outfits were taking out a religious bike rally on the occasion of Hindu new year today evening. While the procession reached a mosque, some miscreants pelted stones at them. This resulted in stone-pelting and arson by the other side, too, in which a few two-wheelers and shops were torched". Currently, the situation is under control and the Police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. The Indian Express reported.

SIT Has Been Formed For The Investigation

On Sunday, the city remained under strict curfew even as the Police hounded more than a dozen people into its custody. Moreover, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter. The District Administrator had relaxed the curfew timings for two hours starting 8 AM on Sunday. Central and Rajasthan government offices, courts, and centres of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education remained open and exempted from the curfew.

Also Read: WHO Suspends Covaxin To Cover Up Deficiencies Of Manufacturing Facility

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Karauli Violence 
SIT 
Rajasthan 
Hindu-Muslim 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X