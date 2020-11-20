Mumbai: Karachi Sweets Shop Owner Forced To Cover Name Board After Shiv Sena Leader's Threat

The owner of the famous Karachi Sweet shop in Mumbai has covered the word 'Karachi' from the signboard of his shop after an alleged threat from a Shiv Sena leader.

"I don't want any trouble over this issue. I have consulted my lawyers and in the days to come I might or might not change the name "Karachi" from the signboards," the owner of the shop in Bandra West told India Today.

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar had asked the shop owner to change the name of the shop to something "Marathi." "You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said.

In a viral video, the Sena leader can be heard asking the owner to change the name to anything "but Karachi, which reminds one of Pakistan."

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

A video of the Shiv Sena leader threatening the shop owner has been widely shared on social media.



The leader in the video can be heard saying,"...We hate the word Karachi...It's the place of terrorists in Pakistan so you need to change this name....our soldiers are dying because of the terrorists and hence this name isn't acceptable in Mumbai and Maharashtra....you keep your name or your family name but not Karachi...we are giving you time and you change it."

He had also told the sweet shop owner that he will visit again in 15 days and asked him to reach out for any assistance in getting the name changed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, November 19, said that the demand for changing the name of Karachi Sweets is not Shiv Sena's official stance.

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2020

Also Read: 'RBI's Role Should Be Thoroughly Probed': Bank Employees Association On Lakshmi Vilas Bank Crisis