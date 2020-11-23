'Karachi Will Be Part Of India One Day': Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Sweet Shop Row

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sparked a massive row when he said that "Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day".

The former CM's remark came while he was commenting on a recent controversy that erupted after the owner of the famous Karachi Sweet shop in Mumbai, a shop which has been in existence for 60 years in Bandra, covered the word 'Karachi' from the signboard of his shop after an alleged threat from a Shiv Sena leader.

Commenting on the controversy, Fadnavis said: "We believe in ''Akhand Bharat''. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day".

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaonkar in video.

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar had asked the shop owner to change the name of the shop to something "Marathi." "You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said.

A video of the Shiv Sena leader threatening the shop owner was widely shared on social media.

Later, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the demand for changing the name of the Karachi sweets is not the party's official stance.

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance.

