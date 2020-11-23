Trending

'Karachi Will Be Part Of India One Day': Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Sweet Shop Row

The BJP leader made the remark while he was commenting on a recent controversy that erupted after the owner of the famous Karachi Sweet shop in Mumbai covered the word 'Karachi' from the signboard of his shop after an alleged threat from a Shiv Sena leader.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Nov 2020 5:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-23T11:24:24+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Karachi Will Be Part Of India One Day: Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Sweet Shop Row

Image Credit: India TV News

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sparked a massive row when he said that "Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day".

The former CM's remark came while he was commenting on a recent controversy that erupted after the owner of the famous Karachi Sweet shop in Mumbai, a shop which has been in existence for 60 years in Bandra, covered the word 'Karachi' from the signboard of his shop after an alleged threat from a Shiv Sena leader.

Commenting on the controversy, Fadnavis said: "We believe in ''Akhand Bharat''. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day".

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar had asked the shop owner to change the name of the shop to something "Marathi." "You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said.

A video of the Shiv Sena leader threatening the shop owner was widely shared on social media.

Later, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the demand for changing the name of the Karachi sweets is not the party's official stance.

