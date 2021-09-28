Is Kanhaiya Kumar Congress's Bet For A Better Speaker?

The Congress office in New Delhi is boasting with posters of its new inductions. Kanhaiya Kumar, 34, the former JNU Student Union President and Jignesh Melvani, an independent MLA from Gujarat, are the recent additions to India's leading opposition party.

The two are scheduled to join the party in front of Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel, the Gujarat Congress working President.

Felt 'Suffocated' In CPI

Mevani had won from secured a seat in Vadgam Assembly in North Gujarat in 2017, with backing from the Congress Party. The Indian Express quoted him, "On September 28, I will be joining the Indian National Congress along with Kanhaiya Kumar. I have nothing more to say till then." On the other hand, the news publication mentioned that several sources close to Kumar had mentioned that he was feeling 'suffocated' in the Communist Party of India (CPI), and had met Rahul Gandhi earlier this month.

Kanhaiya Kumar rose to fame in 2016 after the slogans he raised against the Modi Government at an event organised on the University campus. After that, Kumar was arrested on charges of sedition but was later granted bail. An FIR was filed against several students, which also included him. During the magisterial inquiry, it was concluded that no video footage showed that he was involved in the 'anti-national' sloganeering that night.

A Dynamic Speaker

At this point, all that Congress needed was a new, powerful and dynamic speaker. Although Kanhiaya Kumar was unsuccessful in his maiden attempt to make a place in the Lok Sabha, there is no denying the fact that the youngster is a powerful speaker. The 34-year-old can sway the masses in his direction. His inclusion might be the missing nail that could bring other party members to trust the leadership again.

