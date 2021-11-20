All section
85 Minutes! Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To Get US Presidential Powers

Photo Credit: Instagram and Unsplash

Trending
Others/World,  20 Nov 2021 6:35 AM GMT

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to get the US Presidential powers, for a brief period of 85 minutes, as Joe Biden underwent routine medical treatment.

US President Joe Biden transferred power for a brief one hour and 25 minutes to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, the White House informed on Friday, November 19. With this, Harris became the first woman in America's history to hold presidential power.

On Friday, Biden underwent his annual physical routine at Washington's Walter Reed military hospital. In US' 250-year history, no woman has ever been the President.

A Historic Moment

Confirming the switch of power, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki had stated in a statement: "Following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia."

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," the statement further said as per a CNN report.

Taking to Twitter, Psaki wrote: "@POTUS spoke with @VP and @WHCOS at approximately 11:35am this morning. @POTUS was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical."

The History Of President And VP Power Switch In US

Presidential power was previously too transferred to the vice president when former US President George W. Bush had a colonoscopy back in 2002 and 2007.

However, 79-year-old Biden is the oldest individual to take office as the president of the United States. While there has been a lot of speculation around him running for re-election in 2024, however, Biden himself has stated that he wants to seek another four-year term alongside Kamala Harris.

