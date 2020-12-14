'What's The Need For New Parliament When Half Of India Is Hungry?' Kamal Haasan Questions PM Modi

Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him over the need for a new parliament building for which the PM laid the foundation stone recently.

The veteran actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Sunday, December 13, questioned the massive financial indulgence at a time "when half of India is starving due to coronavirus pandemic."

"Thousands of people died in the construction of the Great Wall of China. The kings said that this wall was to protect the people. When half of India is starving after losing its livelihood due to the Corona, who will build a parliament worth Rs 1,000 crore?" Haasan tweeted.

சீனப்பெருஞ்சுவர் கட்டும் பணியில் ஆயிரக்கணக்கான மக்கள் மடிந்து போனார்கள். மக்களைக் காக்கத்தான் இந்தச் சுவர் என்றார்கள் மன்னர்கள். கொரோனாவால் வாழ்வாதாரம் இழந்து பாதி இந்தியா பட்டினி கிடக்கையில்,ஆயிரம் கோடியில் பாராளுமன்றம் கட்டுவது யாரைக்காக்க?

(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 13, 2020

On December 10, PM Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project in the national capital. PM Modi described the event as a milestone in India's democratic history and said that the building will become the symbol of a 21st century nation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Rs 1000 crore parliament building, spread over 64,500 square metres, will be rebuilt by Tata Projects Limited that won the bid.

The construction of the building, however, cannot start for now since the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the project. Last week, the top court had accused the centre of "pushing forward aggressively" with the project ahead of the court's decision.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022.

Haasan's attack on the project came hours before the launch of the first phase of his poll campaign from Madurai. Talking about his own party's priorities, Haasan said: "Tamil Nadu remains degenerated. We would set it right. We are launching our campaign complying with government norms."

