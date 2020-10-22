Journalist Prashant Kanojia Granted Bail By Allahabad High Court

After two months of his arrest, Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia in the case pertaining to the sharing an allegedly fake post related Ram Temple on social media.



A bench of Justice A R Masoodi passed the order on the bail plea of Kanojia, reported Bar and Bench. Kanojia had pleaded that he was innocent and was implicated due to secondary reasons.

Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Kanojia on August 18 from his residence in Delhi for posting morphed tweets related to the issue of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir stating that it 'disrupted communal harmony'.

Following, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station stating that Kanojia had shared a morphed image of the post shared by Hindu Seva Chief Sushil Tiwari with an intent to defame Tiwari's image and promote enmity between the communities. The FIR further read that his tweet threatened law and order.

Prashant spent an extra month in jail, as the court, during the last hearing, had alloted four weeks time to state government to respond to the bail plea moved by the journalist.

The journalist was denied bail earlier by session courts in Lucknow and had moved the High Court on September 8. His wife, Jagisha Arora tweeted about Kanojia's release.