Decline Seen In Jobs Provided To Families Of Slain CAPF On Compassionate Grounds: MHA Data

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, jobs and job provisions on compassionate grounds to the next of the kin of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel killed in the line of duty have seen a dip.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, shared statistics in the Parliament last week while responding to questions posed by his party colleague Pratima Bhoumik.

Of the total 1,209 people in 2019, who sought jobs on compassionate grounds, only 32% (390 persons) got the jobs in paramilitary force, The New Indian Express.

In 2018, only 630 out of the total 1,291 people of such families managed to join the forces. Three years back in 2017, the percentage of successful applicants under this category was higher with 49.31, where 1,176 dependents of the deceased applied for jobs and almost half of them availed jobs.

However, the year also recorded maximum casualties in the CAPF, where 1,510 soldiers of central police forces were killed in action.

In 2018, 1,240 CAPFs were killed, whereas, in 2019, 1,382 personnel were killed. A total of 4,132 CAPF soldiers have been killed on duty between the years from 2017-2019.

The CAPFs comprise of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and AR. Among all CAPFs, CRPF is deployed for anti-terrorist and anti-Maoist operations. Over 1,597 men were killed in the last three years, followed by BSF which lost 725 personnel and CISF lost 671 personnel during 2017-2019. In addition, the casualties reported from ITBP, AR and SSB were 429, 381 and 329.

Earlier, many times the family members of the deceased have staged protests demanding an increase in the proportion of jobs set aside for them.

