Sexual Harassment Case Being Probed, Stakeholders Urged To Remain Vigilant: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a statement on Friday (January 21) stating they have been coordinating with the police to investigate the alleged sexual harassment that happened on the college campus earlier this week. The statement was released three days after the incident. In the statement issued by Registrar Ravikesh, the authorities urged the stakeholders to remain vigilant and advised them to share information related to the incident. The JNU students' union criticised the administration earlier for remaining silent on the matter and not taking action on it. As reported by India Today, the statement read,

"The JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus and remains committed towards providing a safer environment to all its residents on the campus. While the investigation is going on, it is requested that all stakeholders remain vigilant."

Dragged, Undressed & Molested On Campus

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on Monday when a female PhD student was taking a stroll inside the campus. Aishe Ghosh, President of the JNU Students' Union, told The Print that according to the student, the assaulter came in a bike from inside the campus and stopped her. He passed lewd comments, dragged her into the jungle, forcibly undressed her and tried to molest her. The woman screamed and shouted, and the man snatched her phone and ran away. She is currently in the campus hostel recovering from cuts and bruises during the incident. A student said that the PhD student is still n trauma from what happened on the night.

Teachers & Students Protest On Lack Of Security

In light of the incident, the students' union and teachers association have been protesting against security lapses prevailing in the prestigious university campus. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has advocated for the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH). The association said that the incidents throw light on the lack of security on the campus, especially for women, and this is a direct result of the administrative incompetence and general misogyny of the JNU administration. They expressed concerns over the lack of female representation in administrative positions and the dissolution of the GSCASH.

The students' bodies have also raised voices against the unsafe atmosphere on the campus. Times of India reported that a student activist claimed that there had been incidents of sexual harassment on campus, especially during the lockdown. Earlier, women have complained about being stalked and harassed, only to be morally policed by the security agency. Following the incident of the molestation, students protested on Tuesday, beating dhaplis and carrying placards demanding justice for the student.



