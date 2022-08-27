All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment

Image Credits: Wikimedia, JNU, and Unsplash (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Delhi,  27 Aug 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

An assistant professor at JNU, has accused the university administration of "sustained humiliation" and has filed charges against them for harassing her while she was carrying. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, has accused the university administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her. Detailing the harassment she had to face while carrying a child, she said that she would hold the authorities responsible if any harm came to the child.

After revealing the continuous atrocities she faced, several groups, including the JNU Teachers Federation, extended their support to her. However, the administration has refused to respond to the allegations until now.

Dealing With Sustained Humiliation By Legal Means

Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies at JNU, said that she was being "severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially" by the JNU administration. Addressing a press conference on August 26, the eight months pregnant assistant professor said that she had faced serious health issues being subjected to the administration's atrocities.

The NDTV reported that she had fallen unconscious at the university residence due to the continuous harassment and was rushed to the nearby hospital on July 26. Having said this, she announced that she would hold the administration responsible if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying.

Dixit said that both she and her husband were threatened after she had taken leave, and she would approach the issue by filing a complaint at the police station. However, the JNU has refrained from commenting on the allegations as of now.

Support From JNU Teachers Federation

The JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) came forth with a statement, extending their support to the teacher and condemning the administration for having violated a teacher's dignity. They believe the actions have caused trauma not just to the victim but have also put the life of her unborn child in danger.

Demanding safety and security be ensured for the female faculty member and her family, they have also urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter. They have also asked to provide the assistant professor with due justice for the "sustained humiliation" she faced.

Also Read: 'No God Is A Brahmin', First Woman VC Of JNU Criticises Regressive Ideas Of Caste

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
JNU 
Professor 
Harassment Case 
Harassment Allegations 
Teachers Federation 

Must Reads

These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report
Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment
FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Women's U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled
Here's Everything You Need To Know About National Nutrition Week
Similar Posts
These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report
Trending

These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
In A Historic First, Supreme Court Begins To Live Stream Proceedings Of CJIs Court
Trending

In A Historic First, Supreme Court Begins To Live Stream Proceedings Of CJI's Court

The Logical Indian Crew
Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple
Trending

Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple

The Logical Indian Crew
Financial Literacy Among Youth! 96% Of Parents Feel Their Children Lack Money Management Knowledge; Survey
Trending

Financial Literacy Among Youth! 96% Of Parents Feel Their Children Lack Money Management Knowledge;...

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee Reimbursement
Trending

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X