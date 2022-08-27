Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, has accused the university administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her. Detailing the harassment she had to face while carrying a child, she said that she would hold the authorities responsible if any harm came to the child.

After revealing the continuous atrocities she faced, several groups, including the JNU Teachers Federation, extended their support to her. However, the administration has refused to respond to the allegations until now.

Dealing With Sustained Humiliation By Legal Means

Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies at JNU, said that she was being "severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially" by the JNU administration. Addressing a press conference on August 26, the eight months pregnant assistant professor said that she had faced serious health issues being subjected to the administration's atrocities.

The NDTV reported that she had fallen unconscious at the university residence due to the continuous harassment and was rushed to the nearby hospital on July 26. Having said this, she announced that she would hold the administration responsible if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying.

Dixit said that both she and her husband were threatened after she had taken leave, and she would approach the issue by filing a complaint at the police station. However, the JNU has refrained from commenting on the allegations as of now.

Support From JNU Teachers Federation

The JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) came forth with a statement, extending their support to the teacher and condemning the administration for having violated a teacher's dignity. They believe the actions have caused trauma not just to the victim but have also put the life of her unborn child in danger.

Demanding safety and security be ensured for the female faculty member and her family, they have also urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter. They have also asked to provide the assistant professor with due justice for the "sustained humiliation" she faced.

