'Leave Violence, Will Provide Jobs': J&K Lieutenant Governor Appeals To Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on October 2, urged local terrorists to quit the path of violence and promised to help them with jobs and opportunities.

Sinha made the comment after speaking at the launch of third-phase of the pioneering ''Back to Village'' programme in terrorism-hotbed Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Sinha said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir want to tread on the path of progress and development and urged the "misguided" youth to leave violence and come back to the mainstream.

"The government is ready to help with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities," the Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people.

He also said that the administration will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir becomes one of the most developed union territories in the country.

"The administration is committed to make the UT a role model of development and prosperity," he said, adding "it will empower youth and strengthen the Panchayati raj institutions."

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated a youth recreation centre and a children's library in Shermal village. He also laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded girls' hostel worth ₹306.34 lakh.

