10,000 Paramilitary Troops To Be Immediately Withdrawn From Jammu And Kashmir: Centre

The decision was taken by the Union Home Ministry after reviewing the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces in J&K.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   20 Aug 2020 4:21 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-20T09:56:28+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: NDTV

Nearly 10,000 paramilitary troops will be immediately withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government said in an order on August 19. The security personnel were deployed in the Union Territory in August last year as a precautionary measure when the Centre scrapped the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

The decision was taken by the Union Home Ministry after reviewing the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces in J&K.

"It has been decided to withdraw 100 Coys of CAPFs with immediate effect from J&K and revert back to their respective locations," the order read.

As per the order, of the 100 companies, 40 will be from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The companies will be shifted to areas where they were deployed before being moved to Jammu and Kashmir.

In May, the home ministry had removed 10 CAPF companies from the UT.

After article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir last year in August, the Centre had imposed several precautionary measures including imposition of prohibitory orders banning large gatherings, withdrawal of phone and internet services and detention of hundreds of political leaders.

