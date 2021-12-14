J&K: Terrorists Attack Police Bus; Two Dead, 14 Critically Injured

A saddening incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists attacked a police bus of the 9th Battalion of J-K Police's armed wing, near Zewan in Pantha Chowk of Srinagar.

It was carried out on Monday, December 13, by three militants of an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Kashmir Tigers, the police informed. The team was returning to the campus after finishing their duties when the attackers came on a two-wheeler and started firing indiscriminately upon the vehicle.

They weren't recognised due to the darkness and had managed to escape the spot after firing.

Two Dead, 14 Injured

The attack killed a Sub-Inspector and a Constable and left 14 people injured, many of whom are in critical condition and are admitted at the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh, The Indian Express reported.

Reportedly this was the first significant attack on the personnel ever since the Union Territory's special status was revoked in August 2019. Right after the abrogation, a car bombing in February killed 40 personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

The attack was also condemned by National Kurta leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured families of stringent action.

I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 10, 2021

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the killings. Mufti said that achieving normalcy in the union territory remains a dream.

Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 13, 2021

According to the report, around 19 police personnel have been killed this year. Two days ago, two policemen were shot dead in Bandipore by militants.



