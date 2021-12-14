All section
J&K: Terrorists Attack Police Bus; Two Dead, 14 Critically Injured

The Logical Indian Crew

J&K: Terrorists Attack Police Bus; Two Dead, 14 Critically Injured

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jammu and Kashmir,  14 Dec 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The attack killed a Sub-Inspector and a Constable and left 14 people injured, many of whom are in critical condition and are admitted at the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badamibag.

A saddening incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists attacked a police bus of the 9th Battalion of J-K Police's armed wing, near Zewan in Pantha Chowk of Srinagar.

It was carried out on Monday, December 13, by three militants of an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Kashmir Tigers, the police informed. The team was returning to the campus after finishing their duties when the attackers came on a two-wheeler and started firing indiscriminately upon the vehicle.

They weren't recognised due to the darkness and had managed to escape the spot after firing.

Two Dead, 14 Injured

The attack killed a Sub-Inspector and a Constable and left 14 people injured, many of whom are in critical condition and are admitted at the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh, The Indian Express reported.

Reportedly this was the first significant attack on the personnel ever since the Union Territory's special status was revoked in August 2019. Right after the abrogation, a car bombing in February killed 40 personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The attack was also condemned by National Kurta leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured families of stringent action.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the killings. Mufti said that achieving normalcy in the union territory remains a dream.

According to the report, around 19 police personnel have been killed this year. Two days ago, two policemen were shot dead in Bandipore by militants.

Writer : Devyani Madaik
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
