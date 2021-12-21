All section
J&K Power Employees Call Off Strike As Government Accepts All Demands

Image Credits: News18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

India,  21 Dec 2021 1:41 PM GMT

On Saturday, around 20,000 Jammu and Kashmir's Power Transmission and Distribution Corporations went on an indefinite strike. The strike has now been called off with the government agreeing to the demands of the employees.

On Saturday, around 20,000 Jammu and Kashmir's Power Transmission and Distribution Corporations went on an indefinite strike to protest against the company's merger with the Power Grid Corporation of India. The strike has now been called off after several talks between both sides, with the government agreeing to the demands of the employees.

Why Was the Strike Dropped?

The engineers were protesting due to problems of disbursement of wages and all power development department engineers. Along with these issues, the employees were also objecting to the non-fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report, and failure to create positions as demanded by their representatives.

As per an Indian Express report, the union leaders had stated that the joint venture company 'J&K Grid Company' was being formed without adequate discussion with the employees' representatives.

Previously, the salary bills issued by executive engineers were sent directly to the treasury. In contrast, in the present system, the engineers send salary bills to the newly appointed Chief Accounts and Pay Officers, who then send salary bills to the treasury. As per the employees, as each CAPO looks after several divisions, a delay in one division leads to salaries in all divisions getting delayed.

The document shared above states that the Government has promised to re-examine the employees' concerns about the merger and duly consider the points of the employee representatives. The Government would also execute a mechanism to ensure timely release of salaries, following the disbursement system similar to other governmental organisations.

Strike Called Off Before 40 Days Of Harsh Winter In Jammu and Kashmir

The strike had led to a disruption of power supply across nearly one-third of Jammu at a time when the state has been rattled with severe cold. The strike was called off before the 40 days of harsh winter, Chillai Kalan which began in Kashmir from Tuesday.

Munshi said that the administration had taken the decision without taking the employees, who are stakeholders, in the loop.

Also Read: J&K Political Parties Reject Delimitation Draft Claiming Political Agend Involved

X