J&K Power Employees Call Off Strike As Government Accepts All Demands

On Saturday, around 20,000 Jammu and Kashmir's Power Transmission and Distribution Corporations went on an indefinite strike to protest against the company's merger with the Power Grid Corporation of India. The strike has now been called off after several talks between both sides, with the government agreeing to the demands of the employees.

Why Was the Strike Dropped?

The engineers were protesting due to problems of disbursement of wages and all power development department engineers. Along with these issues, the employees were also objecting to the non-fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report, and failure to create positions as demanded by their representatives.

As per an Indian Express report, the union leaders had stated that the joint venture company 'J&K Grid Company' was being formed without adequate discussion with the employees' representatives.

Big breaking: PDD employees call off strike just now. Govt agrees to put on hold the proposal to go for joint venture of JKPTCL and PGCIL. Details and documents attached. @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/WVwDiB3NHb — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) December 20, 2021

Previously, the salary bills issued by executive engineers were sent directly to the treasury. In contrast, in the present system, the engineers send salary bills to the newly appointed Chief Accounts and Pay Officers, who then send salary bills to the treasury. As per the employees, as each CAPO looks after several divisions, a delay in one division leads to salaries in all divisions getting delayed.



The document shared above states that the Government has promised to re-examine the employees' concerns about the merger and duly consider the points of the employee representatives. The Government would also execute a mechanism to ensure timely release of salaries, following the disbursement system similar to other governmental organisations.

Strike Called Off Before 40 Days Of Harsh Winter In Jammu and Kashmir

The strike had led to a disruption of power supply across nearly one-third of Jammu at a time when the state has been rattled with severe cold. The strike was called off before the 40 days of harsh winter, Chillai Kalan which began in Kashmir from Tuesday.

The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in Jammu division of J&K. There no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army, it means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&K government. pic.twitter.com/xEVPqF1adN — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2021 .

Munshi said that the administration had taken the decision without taking the employees, who are stakeholders, in the loop.

