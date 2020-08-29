Centre Imposes Delhi Model In J&K, Gives More Power To Lieutenant Governor Than Chief Minister

In a major development, the Union Home Ministry on August 28 issued a Gazette notification for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that puts the police, public order, all-India services and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) under direct control of the Lieutenant Governor.

The notification delineates responsibilities between the Centre-appointed functionary and the legislators in future in a region that was converted from a state to a Union Territory last year in August.

According to the MHA notification, the LG will refer matters to the Centre for consideration in case of disagreement between the LG and the Council of Ministers.

"Should the difference of opinion persists, the LG may direct that the matter be referred to the Council of Ministers which shall consider the matter in its next scheduled meeting and shall convey the decision no later than 15 days. In case no such decision is received within 15 days, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be deemed to have been accepted by the Council of Ministers," the notification says.



The rules notified by Union Home Ministry say matters pertaining to the peace and tranquillity of the UT or the interest of any minority community "shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary, under intimation to the Chief Minister, before issuing any orders."

The notification states that there will be 39 departments in the UT, including agriculture, school education, higher education, horticulture, election, general administration, home, mining, power, PWD, transport and tribal affairs.

The Council of Ministers, led by the Chief Minister will decide service matters of non-All India Services officers, proposal to impose new tax, land revenue, sale grant or lease of government property, reconstituting departments or offices and draft legislations, the order mentions.

The arrangement is quite similar to that in Delhi, also a Union Territory.

Also Read: J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns, Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha Takes Over