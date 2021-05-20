J&K: Lieutenant Governor Directs Setting COVID Care Centre In Every Panchayat

Ankita Singh
Further, all the COVID care centres would be equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to the nearest health centre.
People of J&K who require isolation would be identified by the panchayats and concerned medical staff and ASHA workers, Sinha said.
He added that mobile testing vans could be utilised to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. He said that medical officers would establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated COVID Hospitals.
He also said ambulance services in rural areas could have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to COVID-dedicated hospitals.
According to the official data, the tally of active cases increased from 30,343 on May 1 to 50,925 on May 18. The Jammu region accounted for 9,849 cases, and Kashmir, 10733 cases. In 18 days of May, 963 people in J&K died of Covid.
Out of them, 613 died in the Jammu region and 350 in Kashmir.
