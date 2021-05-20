J&K: Lieutenant Governor Directs Setting COVID Care Centre In Every Panchayat

Trending

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the deputy commissioners and health department to ensure a COVID care centre in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir as many households may not have the option for isolation of COVID positive patients.

Jammu and Kashmir   |   20 May 2021 10:18 AM GMT
Image Credits: ANI (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat.
Sinha directed the deputy commissioners and health department to ensure the same in a series of tweets.
"₹1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives," Sinha tweeted.

Further, all the COVID care centres would be equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to the nearest health centre.

People of J&K who require isolation would be identified by the panchayats and concerned medical staff and ASHA workers, Sinha said.

He added that mobile testing vans could be utilised to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. He said that medical officers would establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated COVID Hospitals.

He also said ambulance services in rural areas could have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to COVID-dedicated hospitals.

According to the official data, the tally of active cases increased from 30,343 on May 1 to 50,925 on May 18. The Jammu region accounted for 9,849 cases, and Kashmir, 10733 cases. In 18 days of May, 963 people in J&K died of Covid.

Out of them, 613 died in the Jammu region and 350 in Kashmir.

