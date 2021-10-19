All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
J&K Killings: Labourers, Street Vendors Among 11 Shot Dead By Terrorists In October

Credits: Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

J&K Killings: Labourers, Street Vendors Among 11 Shot Dead By Terrorists In October

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jammu and Kashmir,  19 Oct 2021 7:12 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Many who have lived in the valley for years say that they have never felt so unsafe. The workers shared that they would instead choose livelihood generating less income than becoming victims of dire consequences.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Labourers and street vendors have become victims of the killing spree in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Earlier this month, five non-locals were shot dead by suspected militants/terrorists in Kashmir.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the deceased were natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were in the valley for work. Facing struggles daily, the workers could gather a mere income of ₹200 and ₹700 per day.

The report identified the five victims. Among them, two shot dead on Sunday, October 17, are Raja Reshidev and Joginder Reshi.

Reshidev was killed in the Wanpoh area of the Kulgam district. A resident of Araria in Bihar, the 29-year-old had been to the valley six months ago.

31-year-old Joginder Reshi from Bihar's Bangama village is survived by his wife and three children. He had reportedly moved to Kashmir three-four months back.

On October 16, the terrorists shot dead two people identified as Saghir Ahmad and Arvind Kumar Sah.

A carpenter by profession, Ahmad hailed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was residing in the Pulwama district. Four daughters and a son survive him.

Sah was a resident of Bihar's Banka area and was killed in Srinagar. A golgappa seller, the 30-year-old, has been living in the region for the past ten years.

On October 5, 55-year-old Virender Paswan lost his life at Medina Chowk in the Lalbazar area. Another golgappa seller from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Paswan, is survived by four children and a wife.

The residents have also been the victims of the series of attacks carried by terrorists in the Union Territory. Nearly 11 civilians were killed over the last fortnight. Many were killed for their alleged link with security forces. According to the India Today report, the Army has detained more than 700 people for questioning.

Thousands Of Workers Leaving Valley In Fear

On Monday, October 18, the Indian authorities moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations. Besides, hundreds have left the region because of the killings.

The fear of being killed is drawing an exodus of workers in the UT. Many who have lived in the valley for years say that they have never felt so unsafe. The workers shared that they would instead choose livelihood generating less income than becoming victims of dire consequences.

"We are scared like hell. I was packing my things all night. My family is repeatedly calling me to leave this place as soon as possible. We are leaving because we could also be killed," chickpeas seller Mani Lala Baswan told the media.

Also Read: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bashes Fabindia For Its Controversial Ad Calling Diwali 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
jammu and Kashmir 
terrorist attacks 
fatalitites 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X