J&K Killings: Labourers, Street Vendors Among 11 Shot Dead By Terrorists In October

Labourers and street vendors have become victims of the killing spree in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Earlier this month, five non-locals were shot dead by suspected militants/terrorists in Kashmir.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the deceased were natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were in the valley for work. Facing struggles daily, the workers could gather a mere income of ₹200 and ₹700 per day.

The report identified the five victims. Among them, two shot dead on Sunday, October 17, are Raja Reshidev and Joginder Reshi.

Reshidev was killed in the Wanpoh area of the Kulgam district. A resident of Araria in Bihar, the 29-year-old had been to the valley six months ago.

31-year-old Joginder Reshi from Bihar's Bangama village is survived by his wife and three children. He had reportedly moved to Kashmir three-four months back.

On October 16, the terrorists shot dead two people identified as Saghir Ahmad and Arvind Kumar Sah.

A carpenter by profession, Ahmad hailed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was residing in the Pulwama district. Four daughters and a son survive him.

Sah was a resident of Bihar's Banka area and was killed in Srinagar. A golgappa seller, the 30-year-old, has been living in the region for the past ten years.

On October 5, 55-year-old Virender Paswan lost his life at Medina Chowk in the Lalbazar area. Another golgappa seller from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Paswan, is survived by four children and a wife.

The residents have also been the victims of the series of attacks carried by terrorists in the Union Territory. Nearly 11 civilians were killed over the last fortnight. Many were killed for their alleged link with security forces. According to the India Today report, the Army has detained more than 700 people for questioning.

Thousands Of Workers Leaving Valley In Fear

On Monday, October 18, the Indian authorities moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations. Besides, hundreds have left the region because of the killings.

The fear of being killed is drawing an exodus of workers in the UT. Many who have lived in the valley for years say that they have never felt so unsafe. The workers shared that they would instead choose livelihood generating less income than becoming victims of dire consequences.

"We are scared like hell. I was packing my things all night. My family is repeatedly calling me to leave this place as soon as possible. We are leaving because we could also be killed," chickpeas seller Mani Lala Baswan told the media.



