'Deepika Teri Kabr Khudegi': Mob Gathers Outside Kathua Rape Case Lawyer Deepika Singh's House Over 'Provocative' Cartoon

People gathered in large numbers outside advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat's house on Tuesday night, October 20, in Jammu and Kashmir and chanted slogans, a day after she posted a controversial cartoon on her Twitter.

The advocate took to Twitter to share the video of a mob raising slogans "Deepika teri kabr khudegi" (Deepika your grave will be dug) outside her residence.

"Alert Mob assembled outside my residence and raising slogans against me...Not feeling safe ..they can cause damage to me," the lawyer tweeted.

Rajawat, on October 19, posted a cartoon showing a man holding both the legs of a woman during regular days and the same man touching the feet of the deity during Navratri, and captioned it 'Irony'.

The post received massive backlash as a certain section of social media users criticised the lawyer and demanded the advocate's arrest for allegedly "shaming Hindu and their festivals". Soon after the cartoon surfaced, #Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat started trending on Twitter.

Rajawat came to light for representing the Kathua rape case in 2018, where an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Rasana village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu-based lawyer had allegedly received threats for representing the victim's family following which she asked for protection.

