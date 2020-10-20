Trending

J&K: Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists Near Residence In Anantnag

The officer, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, was shot at by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag district.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   20 Oct 2020 5:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-20T16:11:44+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
J&K: Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists Near Residence In Anantnag

Image Credit: Kannada Prabha/India Today

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 19 October, when he was on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque.

The officer, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, was shot at by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag district.

The terrorists reportedly opened fire on the cop at Kenalwan area of Anantnag.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the police said.

Security forces had cordoned off the area where the incident took place to nab the attackers. According to NDTV, the inspector was posted at a police training centre in Pulwama district.

The cop succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to a nearby hospital.

"Inspector M Ashraf was fired upon and was taken to nearby hospital but he could not survive," an official from the Anantnag police control room said.

Also Read: Chinese Soldier Captured In Ladakh's Demchok Area, To Be Returned To PLA

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian