J&K: Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists Near Residence In Anantnag

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 19 October, when he was on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque.

The officer, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, was shot at by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag district.

The terrorists reportedly opened fire on the cop at Kenalwan area of Anantnag.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the police said.

Security forces had cordoned off the area where the incident took place to nab the attackers. According to NDTV, the inspector was posted at a police training centre in Pulwama district.

The cop succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to a nearby hospital.

"Inspector M Ashraf was fired upon and was taken to nearby hospital but he could not survive," an official from the Anantnag police control room said.

