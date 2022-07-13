Aviation Boom! Jharkhand To Get 3 More Airports With 14 New Air Routes To Increase Connectivity

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, July 12, announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports and 14 new air routes to increase connectivity.

Scindia said these new airports will open at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. He added that the new routes will include Dumka-Ranchi, Bokaro-Patna, Dumka-Kolkata, Deoghar-Patna, Bokaro-Kolkata, and Deoghar-Kolkata.

The minister said, "Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to boost connectivity".

Jyotiraditya Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the mineral-rich state, where on Tuesday, the PM inaugurated the Deoghar airport, among other projects. The newly inaugurated Deoghar airport will soon be connected to Jharkhand capital Ranchi, Patna and Delhi.



Scindia said, "India had 74 airports in the past 70 years. During the last eight years, 67 new airports have been established, taking the total to 141, including heliports and water domes," quoted The Print.

PM Modi Inaugurated Deoghar Airport

Deoghar airport has become the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. The project took more than four years and over Rs 400 crore to complete and was developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the state government.

The interiors of the Deoghar airport have been designed in a way that depicts local tribal arts, handicrafts and the culture of the region, reported The Indian Express.

The airport is expected to foster religious tourism and generate employment in the local tourism sector with direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, a prominent sacred site. PM Modi shared photos on Twitter from the event and wrote, "I am confident that the new airport in Deoghar will be a game-changer for the entire region. It will give immense impetus to tourism and boost growth. I urge you all to visit Deoghar in the times to come!"

I am confident that the new airport in Deoghar will be a game-changer for the entire region. It will give immense impetus to tourism and boost growth. I urge you all to visit Deoghar in the times to come! pic.twitter.com/ddyXkwV0oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2022

With the aim of promoting and boosting religious tourism, the Central government, state governments and other authorities have been working to connect prominent sites with all three — roadways, railways and airways and building the Deogar airport is one such step.



