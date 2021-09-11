All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Nods To Bill Providing 75% Quota For Local Residents In Private Sector Jobs

Credits: Facebook (Hemant Soren), Jagran.com 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Nods To Bill Providing 75% Quota For Local Residents In Private Sector Jobs

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  11 Sep 2021 10:19 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

A person should be a native of Jharkhand, with a monthly salary of less than or up to Rs 40,000, and is required to register in a designated portal within three months after the Bill comes into force as law.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday, September 8, passed a bill providing 75 per cent reservation to residents in private sector jobs with salaries up to Rs 40,000 a month.

Once the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Bill, 2021, is enacted, the state will be the third to establish a reservation law in the private sector, after Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, The Indian Express reported.

This would be implied by the shops, establishments, mines, enterprises, industries, companies, trusts, partnership firms and employers with ten or more people working under them.

"I am committed to employment to moolvasi and tribals. The select committee's report has been tabled the House, and the government is committed to employing locals," Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing the House.

Process

A person should be a native of Jharkhand, with a monthly salary of less than or up to Rs 40,000, and is required to register in a designated portal within three months after the Bill comes into force as law.

The candidates will not be able to avail the job if the registration process is not completed. Despite the guidelines, an operation problem of confirming the verified beneficiary could be an issue.

Also Read: Over 60,000 Families Displaced, Forcibly Evicted From Homes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Jharkhand 
75% Quota 
Private Sector 
Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Bill 2021 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X