Jharkhand BJP Leader's Daughter Found Dead, Family Alleges Sexual Assault, Murder

A despicable incident was reported from Jharkhand, where a 16-year-old girl, the daughter of a local BJP leader from Budhabar village, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Palamu district in Jharkhand.

The police recovered the body of the girl, who was a Class 10 student and the eldest of the five children, on Wednesday, June 9, three days after the minor had gone missing. She had sustained injuries in her body, with her one eye was gouged out, India Today reported.



State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo assured an independent probe if the current investigation fails to solve the case.

In the preliminary inquiry, the police found call data records (CDR) of the mobile phone they recovered from the crime scene. The girl was allegedly involved with a man, the police added.

Although no accused has been named, the department has arrested a primary suspect, Pradeep Kumar Singh Dhanuk (23), after recovering the call records. The investigation into the matter is underway, and the police are on the lookout for the other people involved in the crime.

Family Alleges Rape, Murder

The family said the minor had left home on June 7 at around 10 am. They filed a missing complaint after she did not return the following day. By the time the police started searching for the victim, locals had found her body hanging from a tree in the forest near the village.

"Given the condition of the body, it is suspected that the minor was brutally beaten before the accused killed her and hung her body from a tree to make it appear like a case of suicide, Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar told the media.

The body was sent to Medini Rai Medical College in Medininagar for a post-mortem report on Wednesday before cremation.

The family alleged the minor was sexually assaulted and then murdered by the perpetrators. The family also denied the police's claim of the victim being involved with the man.

The Superintendent said they are awaiting the post-mortem reports to establish whether the girl was sexually assaulted. The preliminary investigation also revealed that the victim had a scuffle with the family members a few days back before she went missing.

