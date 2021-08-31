Kashmiri Pandits Step Out For Janmashtami Procession After Years In Srinagar

After nearly 32 years, Kashmiri Pandits stepped out for the first time to carry out a procession to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The procession started from Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and went through Kralkhud Barbarshah before it reached the clock tower of the famous Lal Chownk.

The officials said that the procession crossed over the Amirakadal bridge, passed through the Jehangir Chowk before returning to the temple. The devotees were people from all age groups. Men, women and children danced alongside the chariot and distributed sweets among people.

Celebrations Cancelled Last Year

News18 reported that there was no such procession in 2020 due to COVID-19 abrogation, and in 2019, the shutdown due to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status hampered the event. Shaurya Doval, a BJP Functionary, tweeted that the procession happened in a place where the hoisting of the national flag was a life-threatening act in 1992. He said that today, people of the Hindu Community could conduct their religious proceedings in the exact location. He said, "It has only been possible under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji".

Significance Of Janmashtami

Janmashtami is the annual Hindu festival to celebrate the birth of the 8th incarnation of Lord Hindu. Hindu citizens across the country celebrate the festival with full zeal and enthusiasm. The familiar rituals are fasting, breaking Dahi-handi, singing hymns, preparing feasts and praying together.

The most lavish celebration of Janmashtami or Krishnaashtami is conducted in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Raas Leela is also organised. Festivals in India bring together people from all races, social and economic backgrounds to celebrate and enhance the feeling of brotherhood.

