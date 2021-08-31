All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Kashmiri Pandits Step Out For Janmashtami Procession After Years In Srinagar

Image Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kashmiri Pandits Step Out For Janmashtami Procession After Years In Srinagar

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  31 Aug 2021 12:51 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

People from all age groups came out on foot to accompany the Lord Krishna Chariot in Srinagar, chanted "Hare Krishna, Hare Ram" and distributed sweets.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

After nearly 32 years, Kashmiri Pandits stepped out for the first time to carry out a procession to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The procession started from Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and went through Kralkhud Barbarshah before it reached the clock tower of the famous Lal Chownk.

The officials said that the procession crossed over the Amirakadal bridge, passed through the Jehangir Chowk before returning to the temple. The devotees were people from all age groups. Men, women and children danced alongside the chariot and distributed sweets among people.

Celebrations Cancelled Last Year

News18 reported that there was no such procession in 2020 due to COVID-19 abrogation, and in 2019, the shutdown due to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status hampered the event. Shaurya Doval, a BJP Functionary, tweeted that the procession happened in a place where the hoisting of the national flag was a life-threatening act in 1992. He said that today, people of the Hindu Community could conduct their religious proceedings in the exact location. He said, "It has only been possible under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji".

Significance Of Janmashtami

Janmashtami is the annual Hindu festival to celebrate the birth of the 8th incarnation of Lord Hindu. Hindu citizens across the country celebrate the festival with full zeal and enthusiasm. The familiar rituals are fasting, breaking Dahi-handi, singing hymns, preparing feasts and praying together.

The most lavish celebration of Janmashtami or Krishnaashtami is conducted in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Raas Leela is also organised. Festivals in India bring together people from all races, social and economic backgrounds to celebrate and enhance the feeling of brotherhood.

Also Read: Karnataka: 23-Yr-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Colleague For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Janmashtami 
Celebration 
Festivals 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X