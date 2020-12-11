Trending

Jammu & Kashmir: Senior Sessions Judge Alleges High Court Interference In Bail Plea Case

Srinagar Principal Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik alleged the secretary of the Judge had called him to convey the directions to make sure that no bail was granted to an accused, who had been arrested in a serious criminal case.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   11 Dec 2020 11:01 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: TimesOfIndia

A senior judge in Srinagar has alleged that there has been an attempt to influence him on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge, in the matter of a bail application.

In a written order on December 7, Srinagar Principal Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik has named the Judge and the secretary. He stated that Tariq Ahmad Mota, secretary to Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, had called him to convey the directions to make sure that no bail was granted to an accused, who had been arrested in a serious criminal case, LiveLaw reported.

Malik later expressed his inability to hear the case. "I have been directed by the Hon'ble Justice Javed Iqbal Wani to you to make sure that no bail is granted to Sheikh Salman. If there is any Anticipatory bail pending, the direction is the same," the recorded content of the phone call as detailed by Malik.


The HC's order has come in the case of Sheikh Salman v JKUT, where the accused was booked under Sections 307, 341 and 323 of the Penal Code, alleged of offences of an attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and hurt.

According to the report, the matter was heard by the registrar of the high court, who later directed the second district and sessions judge to hear the bail application. The accused was later granted bail on Wednesday.

Malik's application is submitted to the learned Judicial Registrar, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, with the request of forwarding it to Hon'ble the Chief Justice, given the matter involves the "liberty of the person", it added.

