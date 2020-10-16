'Fallen Soldier Deserves Honour In Death': Indian Army Restores Damaged Grave Of Decorated Pak Officer In J&K

Navya Singh
The Indian Army on October 15 said that it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
''In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in a counter-attack by 9 Sikh," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted an image of the epitaph on the grave.
"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps tweeted.
"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the Army added.
