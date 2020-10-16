Trending

'Fallen Soldier Deserves Honour In Death': Indian Army Restores Damaged Grave Of Decorated Pak Officer In J&K

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   16 Oct 2020 3:05 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fallen Soldier Deserves Honour In Death: Indian Army Restores Damaged Grave Of Decorated Pak Officer In J&K

Image Credit: NDTV

The Indian Army on October 15 said that it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

''In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in a counter-attack by 9 Sikh," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted an image of the epitaph on the grave.

"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps tweeted.

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the Army added.

