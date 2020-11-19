J&K: Four Terrorists Killed In Nagrota Encounter, Security Forces Shut Down Jammu-Srinagar Highway

An encounter broke out at the Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota after the security forces were alerted about suspected terrorists hiding at the location. Four terrorists have been shot dead in the encounter on Thursday, November 19 morning.

The gunfight began at 5 am and continued for several hours and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed by the security forces. A soldier also received splinter injuries on his neck during the encounter.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited.



As the security forces laid a 'naka' near the Ban toll plaza, a group of terrorists opened fire and fled towards the forest area.



The group of terrorists hiding in a truck was on its way to Kashmir valley on Thursday morning. The security forces intercepted the truck near Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Nagrota.

The terrorists opened fire on the security forces and the encounter broke out. The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives from the truck.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable has been injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised," IGP Jammu wrote in a tweet.

In another incident, at least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on November 18. The militants lobbed a grenade at the forces which missed the target and exploded on the road.

The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, following which the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier this week, at least four civilians, including a seven-year-old boy, lost their lives in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Pakistan along the Line of Control in North Kashmir. Four soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were also killed in action in the firing and at least "six to eight" Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire.

Last week two Al-Badr terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of J&K.

