Caste discrimination
37.3° Celsius In March! Jammu Is Sweating After Heatwave Breaks 76-Year Record​

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir,  29 March 2022 8:13 AM GMT

Furthermore, the summer capital Srinagar is currently recording hotter days than normal, with temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius during the daytime, which is 7.4 notches above normal.

Jammu registered a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius on March 27, breaking a 76-year-old long record for the month of March. Earlier, the highest temperature during a day was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the official IMD report, the highest temperature in Jammu is 8.4 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the season. Furthermore, IMD also registered a near-normal night temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Jammu & Kashmir Feel The Heat In March

Over the past four days, the climate in Jammu and Kashmir has been mostly clear amid the absence of any low-pressure system or localised weather system.

"Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for the next few days as well," IMD Director was quoted as saying by DNAIndia.

Furthermore, the summer capital Srinagar is currently recording hotter days than normal, with temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius during the daytime, which is 7.4 notches above normal. According to IMD, the night temperature in Srinagar has hit 7.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees over normal.

Heatwave At The Hills!

Katra registered 32.3 degrees Celsius high temperature and a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Qazigund documented 26.5 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 26.0 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 24.6 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 15.0 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 22.3 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, Qazigund registered a low temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night. The temperature stayed well below normal by 0.7 degrees Celsius. Inn n south Kashmir, Kokernag reported a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius the night before. It witnessed a spike of 2.2 degrees Celsius, which is over average during this time of the year, IMD official added.

Also Read: Unity In Diversity: This Photo Of Indian Footballers Praying Together Ahead Of Belarus Match Is Winning Internet

