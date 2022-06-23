Landslides Interrupt Road Connectivity To Kashmir, Over Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck & Schools Closed

Roadway connectivity to Kashmir was interrupted on Wednesday, June 22 morning as roads from Jammu, Poonch and Kishtwar were blocked after massive landslides and 'shooting stones' set off by heavy rains since Tuesday, June 21, afternoon.

As per reports, landslides have hit the National Highway (NH)- 44 at multiple places resulting in thousands of vehicles stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

The Indian Army came to the rescue of passengers stranded between Chenani Tunnel and Banihal along the NH-44, evacuating nearly 300 people to safer places. Officials have stated that it may take at least two days to restore the road for traffic, reported NDTV.

Thousands Of Vehicles Stranded

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Batote-Doda national highways was halted after landslides were reported at about 30 places.

At Samroli in the Udhampur district along the highway, a significant portion of the road was washed away due to landslides and flash floods. An under-construction overpass along the highway was also destructed at Peerah in Ramban.

Mussarat Islam, the Ramban Deputy Commissioner, has ordered that all schools in the district be closed, given road blockades and overflowing rivers and nullahs at various places following heavy rains.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department's report, a major landslide occurred in Ramban, where around 3,000 vehicles were left stranded, reported The Indian Express.

Roads & Schools Shut

Several other vital roads across Jammu and Kashmir have been shut due to landslides following immense rainfall in the region. The higher altitudes of the Valley, including holy Amarnath cave and en route to the cave, have received unusual snowfall during the past 24 hours. The annual pilgrimage will begin next week on June 30.

Also, at Afrawat hills in Gulmarg, 10 inches of snowfall was recorded.

