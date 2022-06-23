All section
Caste discrimination
Landslides Interrupt Road Connectivity To Kashmir, Over Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck & Schools Closed

Image Credit- Twitter/ @moazum_m

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Landslides Interrupt Road Connectivity To Kashmir, Over Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck & Schools Closed

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jammu and Kashmir,  23 Jun 2022 8:33 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

As per the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department's report, a major landslide occurred in Ramban, where around 3,000 vehicles were left stranded. The landslides were reported at about 30 places along the highways.

Roadway connectivity to Kashmir was interrupted on Wednesday, June 22 morning as roads from Jammu, Poonch and Kishtwar were blocked after massive landslides and 'shooting stones' set off by heavy rains since Tuesday, June 21, afternoon.

As per reports, landslides have hit the National Highway (NH)- 44 at multiple places resulting in thousands of vehicles stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

The Indian Army came to the rescue of passengers stranded between Chenani Tunnel and Banihal along the NH-44, evacuating nearly 300 people to safer places. Officials have stated that it may take at least two days to restore the road for traffic, reported NDTV.

Thousands Of Vehicles Stranded

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Batote-Doda national highways was halted after landslides were reported at about 30 places.

At Samroli in the Udhampur district along the highway, a significant portion of the road was washed away due to landslides and flash floods. An under-construction overpass along the highway was also destructed at Peerah in Ramban.

Mussarat Islam, the Ramban Deputy Commissioner, has ordered that all schools in the district be closed, given road blockades and overflowing rivers and nullahs at various places following heavy rains.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department's report, a major landslide occurred in Ramban, where around 3,000 vehicles were left stranded, reported The Indian Express.

Roads & Schools Shut

Several other vital roads across Jammu and Kashmir have been shut due to landslides following immense rainfall in the region. The higher altitudes of the Valley, including holy Amarnath cave and en route to the cave, have received unusual snowfall during the past 24 hours. The annual pilgrimage will begin next week on June 30.

Also, at Afrawat hills in Gulmarg, 10 inches of snowfall was recorded.

Also Read: Climate Crisis! Maldives Builds A Floating City To Tackle Rising Sea Levels, Here's All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kashmir Landslide 
National Highway 
NH-44 
Jammu & Kashmir 

