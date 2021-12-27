Jahnavi Dangeti Creates Record, Becomes First Indian To Complete NASA Programme

Jahnavi Dangeti, a second-year engineering student, hailing from Palakollu of West Godavari, is making new records. She has become the only Indian to undergo International Air and Space Program (IASP) at Nasa Launch Operations' Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US.



An aspiring astronaut, she has always been intrigued by the mysteries of the universe. The IASP selects only 20 young people from all over the world for this programme.

Making the nation proud, Jahanvi has successfully completed the entire astronaut program at Kennedy Space Centre.

The astronaut program involved activities including zero gravity, multi-access training, and underwater rocket launch.

Campus Ambassador For Numerous Organisations

Apart from this, Jahnavi has also piloted an aircraft for the first time. During the training programme, she was appointed as the mission director, where she led a group of 16 people from several countries.

Reaching for the stars, literally, Andhra Pradesh's daughter,Jahnavi Dangeti has been making India proud through her achievements, which includes becoming the first Indian to be a part of NASA's International Air and Space Program.

Wishing her all the best for the future! pic.twitter.com/GPf4T8H7ck — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 23, 2021

She has been a campus ambassador for numerous organisations, including Star (Space Technology and Aeronautical Rocketry), an Indian private aerospace company. She is a member of the International Organization of Aspiring Astronauts (IOAA).



As reported by The Times Of India, Jahnavi said that her dream is to be one of the first Indians who will set foot on Mars.

"I even got a scholarship from a Mexican company for the IASP programme. As a step towards my astronaut journey, I have trained in open water scuba diving in various places, including in Visakhapatnam. Now, I am a Scuba Schools International-certified open water scuba diver," said Jahnavi.

She participated in many events and workshops of Nasa, Isro and other space agencies.

