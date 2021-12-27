All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jahnavi Dangeti Creates Record, Becomes First Indian To Complete NASA Programme

Image Credits: VijayaSai Reddy/Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jahnavi Dangeti Creates Record, Becomes First Indian To Complete NASA Programme

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  27 Dec 2021 11:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

She has become the only Indian to undergo International Air and Space Program (IASP) at Nasa Launch Operations' Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Jahnavi Dangeti, a second-year engineering student, hailing from Palakollu of West Godavari, is making new records. She has become the only Indian to undergo International Air and Space Program (IASP) at Nasa Launch Operations' Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US.

An aspiring astronaut, she has always been intrigued by the mysteries of the universe. The IASP selects only 20 young people from all over the world for this programme.

Making the nation proud, Jahanvi has successfully completed the entire astronaut program at Kennedy Space Centre.

The astronaut program involved activities including zero gravity, multi-access training, and underwater rocket launch.

Campus Ambassador For Numerous Organisations

Apart from this, Jahnavi has also piloted an aircraft for the first time. During the training programme, she was appointed as the mission director, where she led a group of 16 people from several countries.

She has been a campus ambassador for numerous organisations, including Star (Space Technology and Aeronautical Rocketry), an Indian private aerospace company. She is a member of the International Organization of Aspiring Astronauts (IOAA).

As reported by The Times Of India, Jahnavi said that her dream is to be one of the first Indians who will set foot on Mars.

"I even got a scholarship from a Mexican company for the IASP programme. As a step towards my astronaut journey, I have trained in open water scuba diving in various places, including in Visakhapatnam. Now, I am a Scuba Schools International-certified open water scuba diver," said Jahnavi.

She participated in many events and workshops of Nasa, Isro and other space agencies.

Also Read: Kerala Ranked Best State In India On Health Parameters, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Record 
NASA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X