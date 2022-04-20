'Stop Bulldozing Muslim Houses': Fear Grips As MCD Orders Anti-Encroachment Drive In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation ordered an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, in order to demolish illegal houses in the area. The move comes days after the communal clash that took place in the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The notice issued also asked for around 400 police personnel to be deployed in Jahangirpuri to defuse any violent situation that could take place.

The demolition drive has garnered criticism from all ends. While many are supporting it as a developmental part, it has instilled an unprecedented fear amongst the Muslims not just in Jahangirpuri, but around India as well. The residents in the area were not given prior notice about the same. The anti-encroachment campaign's timing has left everybody questioning the Delhi government's ulterior motives.

'Stop Bulldozing Muslim Houses'

On Twitter, a hashtag called 'Stop Bulldozing Muslim Houses' has gone viral under which people are criticising the government for the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. "You are the Chief Minister of Delhi. PWD comes under your govt. Please stop this. You should be protecting the poor and the marginalised Muslims as a Chief Minister, not making them homeless overnight," a journalist named Kaushik Raj shared the notice on Twitter and tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.





Muslims subjected to so much hurt and pain in our holy month of Ramazan. This is deliberate, and this is cruel and inhumane. Say no to sadistic demolitions. Only a viciously cruel state can do this.



#StopBulldozingMuslimHouses pic.twitter.com/k0A6mC7uGy — Zubair Memon (@AimimZuber) April 19, 2022

Another user named Nabiya Khan adds further, "Muslims are being made refugees in their own country and everyone is silent as if we deserve it. Have some shame and stop it from happening. These encroachment drives need to stop. Houses of Muslims are being demolished in the name of this."





Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Hatheas and Lakhimpur Kheri; what stops them from visiting Muslim areas where the Modi government is demolishing Muslim properties with impunity? Are Muslims not worthy of their solidarity?#StopBulldozingMuslimHouses — Saif (@isaifpatel) April 19, 2022

AIMIM supremo Asauddin Owaisi called the drive out, stating that "BJP has declared war against the poorest" and it is, indeed, a "hopeless situation. "





BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it's going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. @ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Psw4Ol6IJb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

Supreme Court Halts Demolition

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has put a hold on the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. According to India Today, the matter will be heard tomorrow as well in the court and the Delhi High Court will hear it today at 2 pm.

However, the Delhi-based civic body claims that they have not 'received' the order. "We haven't received the Supreme Court order's copy yet. The demolition is underway," the news publication quoted the MCD.

Recently, Delhi Police arrested five people till now. The Home Ministry ordered that strict actions should be taken against the accused under the National Security Act. The Jahangirpuri violence waged a political war in the country. When it comes to the recently-concluded demolition drive, the head of BJP Delhi supported the 'anti-encroachment' drive to demolish the accused's houses.

