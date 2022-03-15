All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Who Was Jagmohan Malhotra? Know About Jammu And Kashmirs Governor During Insurgency

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Who Was Jagmohan Malhotra? Know About Jammu And Kashmir's Governor During Insurgency

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

40,  15 March 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Popularly known by his first name, Jagmohan became the governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 1984, at the peak of the insurgency in the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, 'The Kashmir Files' was released in limited theatres around India. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it showcases the story of the infamous Kashmiri Pandit exodus at the peak of the Jammu and Kashmir insurgency in 1990.

The secessionist uprising against the Indian government resulted in violent activities. Several members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were targeted for their beliefs, resulting in notable officials being killed.

During this time, there were many Indian politicians whose involvement was significant in the crisis. One of them was Jagmohan Malhotra, Jammu and Kashmir's fifth governor, who held the realms during the insurgency period in the 1980s.

Popular And Disliked In Equal Measure

The former governor was popularly known by his first name, Jagmohan. It all started in Delhi when he became the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority in the 1970s during the Emergency period. Under his rule, Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi decided to launch a 'beautification' drive around the national capital.

According to The Times of India, the idea was to remove the slums around Turkman Gate for the Jama Masjid to be visible from Connaught Place. It brought about an onslaught of discontentment as the residents opposed the uprooting initiative. Despite this, Jagmohan was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his efforts, which paved his way to becoming Jammu and Kashmir's governor.

Governor During The Insurgency

Jagmohan Malhotra's real test began once he became the state's governor in 1984. In the same year, he witnessed the then chief minister Farooq Abdullah's dismissal, following Indira Gandhi's instructions. While Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah had cordial relations, she made sure his son, Farooq Abdullah, becomes the CM.

However, the relationship took a sordid turn when Abdullah refused to enter an alliance with Congress. Indira Gandhi asked the governor, BK Nehru, to dismiss him, but he refused to cooperate. As a result, she replaced him with Jagmohan Malhotra in 1984, where he oversaw Farooq Abdullah's dismissal.

When Jagmohan took office, the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir was dangerously gaining momentum. Kashmir Life narrates that he dismissed several state government employees for their involvement in 'anti-national' activities.' Along with that, he facilitated development in the region by improving road connectivity and expanding the roles of Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines in Jammu and Kashmir.

With popularity came discontentment as well. During the militancy, scores of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in fear of being killed for their religious beliefs. Many experts believe that Jagmohan was responsible for the unfortunate exodus, adding that he was responsible for adding communal colour. However, many community members state that he saved them from the impending massacre if they continued to stay in the valley.

Jagmohan breathed his last in May 2021. Even today, he remains a controversial figure that is both respected and resented by the Indian public for a myriad of reasons.

Also Read: This Women-Led Platform Showcases Jammu &Kashmir's Beauty Through Art


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Kashmir 
Jammu and Kashmir 
Kashmiri Hindus 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X