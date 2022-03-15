Recently, 'The Kashmir Files' was released in limited theatres around India. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it showcases the story of the infamous Kashmiri Pandit exodus at the peak of the Jammu and Kashmir insurgency in 1990.

The secessionist uprising against the Indian government resulted in violent activities. Several members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were targeted for their beliefs, resulting in notable officials being killed.



During this time, there were many Indian politicians whose involvement was significant in the crisis. One of them was Jagmohan Malhotra, Jammu and Kashmir's fifth governor, who held the realms during the insurgency period in the 1980s.



Popular And Disliked In Equal Measure

The former governor was popularly known by his first name, Jagmohan. It all started in Delhi when he became the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority in the 1970s during the Emergency period. Under his rule, Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi decided to launch a 'beautification' drive around the national capital.

According to The Times of India, the idea was to remove the slums around Turkman Gate for the Jama Masjid to be visible from Connaught Place. It brought about an onslaught of discontentment as the residents opposed the uprooting initiative. Despite this, Jagmohan was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his efforts, which paved his way to becoming Jammu and Kashmir's governor.



Governor During The Insurgency

Jagmohan Malhotra's real test began once he became the state's governor in 1984. In the same year, he witnessed the then chief minister Farooq Abdullah's dismissal, following Indira Gandhi's instructions. While Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah had cordial relations, she made sure his son, Farooq Abdullah, becomes the CM.

However, the relationship took a sordid turn when Abdullah refused to enter an alliance with Congress. Indira Gandhi asked the governor, BK Nehru, to dismiss him, but he refused to cooperate. As a result, she replaced him with Jagmohan Malhotra in 1984, where he oversaw Farooq Abdullah's dismissal.



When Jagmohan took office, the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir was dangerously gaining momentum. Kashmir Life narrates that he dismissed several state government employees for their involvement in 'anti-national' activities.' Along with that, he facilitated development in the region by improving road connectivity and expanding the roles of Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines in Jammu and Kashmir.



With popularity came discontentment as well. During the militancy, scores of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in fear of being killed for their religious beliefs. Many experts believe that Jagmohan was responsible for the unfortunate exodus, adding that he was responsible for adding communal colour. However, many community members state that he saved them from the impending massacre if they continued to stay in the valley.



Jagmohan breathed his last in May 2021. Even today, he remains a controversial figure that is both respected and resented by the Indian public for a myriad of reasons.



