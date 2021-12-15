Author J. K. Rowling's 'Transphobic' Tweet Stirs Controversy

J K Rowling, the author of Harry Potter series, is now under lens for her 'transphobic' tweet which has upset and angered the majority lot, her fans included. In her tweet, she criticized a policy that allows rape accused to identify as a woman.





War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

This quote by Rowling alludes to George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which revolves around the themes of totalitarianism and brainwashing of the masses.

The article discusses the new policy which allows the Scotland police to log cases against women if accused as rapists, whether or not if they have legally changed the gender. Rowling's tweet has resulted in an upsurge of hate comments targeting her for being 'transphobic.' John Burns, the General Counsel to the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association, responded to Rowling's post by tweeting, "Imagine inventing as reprehensible a character as Prof. Umbridge and then deciding to be her forever."

This has even upset her fandom, reflecting the obscure difference between the art and the artist. As per an Outlook report, she has been slammed by her fans multiple times for her transphobic comments, and this was the reason she was not a part of HBO's show, "Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Previous Instances Of Backlash Faced By JK Rowling

In June 2020, sharing an opinion piece on "Creating a more equal post-Covid19 world for people who menstruate", Rowling had tweeted, "People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Where the term, "people who menstruate" is used by a majority to include transmen in conversations concerning gynaecological health. She was slammed for not only limiting the circle to cis women but also for excluding women who have stopped menstruating.

She tweeted again later the same month, which yet again came out as 'transphobic' upsetting the mass population. "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth," she tweeted.

Despite her offensive tweets, her followers count on Twitter has been on a steady rise. In multiple instances, she tweeted in an attempt to come out as trans empathetic, but be it her choice of words, or lack of information or lack of empathy in itself, her tweets only offended the majority lot and the popular author has been constantly black- stained for her "transphobic" expressions.

Also Read: Why India Voted Against UNSC Draft Resolution?