'Inspiring Again': ITBP Honours Five-Yr-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Took Internet By Storm

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
Nearly one month after a 5-year-old boy's video of "kadak" salute to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh took the internet by storm, the paramilitary force honoured the young boy on November 16.
Nawang Namgyal, 5, a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area has now been honoured with an ITBP uniform.
The video shared by the ITBP with the caption: "Happy and inspiring again!" has become an internet sensation.
The video shows the young boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture. In the video, an ITBP personnel can be heard saying: "Do like this". To this, Nawang reacts with enthusiasm and earns an encouraging "Yeah!" from the personnel when he does it right.
The video was widely shared by netizens who referred to the young boy as a "cute soldier", "future soldier", and "making of a warrior".
