'Inspiring Again': ITBP Honours Five-Yr-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Took Internet By Storm

Nawang Namgyal, 5, a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area has now been honoured with an ITBP uniform.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Nov 2020 4:00 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-16T10:06:27+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: ITBP/Twitter

Nearly one month after a 5-year-old boy's video of "kadak" salute to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh took the internet by storm, the paramilitary force honoured the young boy on November 16.

Nawang Namgyal, 5, a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area has now been honoured with an ITBP uniform.

The video shared by the ITBP with the caption: "Happy and inspiring again!" has become an internet sensation.

The video shows the young boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture. In the video, an ITBP personnel can be heard saying: "Do like this". To this, Nawang reacts with enthusiasm and earns an encouraging "Yeah!" from the personnel when he does it right.

The video was widely shared by netizens who referred to the young boy as a "cute soldier", "future soldier", and "making of a warrior".

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

