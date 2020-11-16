'Inspiring Again': ITBP Honours Five-Yr-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Took Internet By Storm

Nearly one month after a 5-year-old boy's video of "kadak" salute to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh took the internet by storm, the paramilitary force honoured the young boy on November 16.

Nawang Namgyal, 5, a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area has now been honoured with an ITBP uniform.

The video shared by the ITBP with the caption: "Happy and inspiring again!" has become an internet sensation.

Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

The video shows the young boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture. In the video, an ITBP personnel can be heard saying: "Do like this". To this, Nawang reacts with enthusiasm and earns an encouraging "Yeah!" from the personnel when he does it right.

The video was widely shared by netizens who referred to the young boy as a "cute soldier", "future soldier", and "making of a warrior".

The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

