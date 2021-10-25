TCS To Digitise, Manage Accounts Of Ram Temple Trust

After facing allegations of corruption over land deals, the Ram Temple Trust on Sunday, October 24, announced that its management will use digital accounting software that will be provided by corporate giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to manage its funds that have crossed Rs 3,000 crore.

Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai has confirmed the development. According to The Times of India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which summoned three key Trust members to Mumbai for a closed-door meeting over the controversial land deals four months ago, started handover of accounts to a professional firm.



For managing the accounts, TCS has set up its office at Ramghat near Ramjanmabhoomi and is set to complete the software development by December this year. It is scheduled to start digitisation and management of Trust accounts. The IT professionals from TCS gave a power-point presentation of the software to temple construction committee chairman, Nripendra Mishra.

Allegations Of Corruption

During the peak of the VHP crowdfunding campaign for Ram Temple construction, Trust coffers began to rise, con artists hacked the Trust website and created a fake portal to get funds from people. They also created fake cheques for Temple Trust's bank account and withdrew colossal amounts. Following the botched funds' management, court cases were slapped on the Trust over allegations of corruption.



In a press statement, Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai said that the IT giant's digital performance is up to the mark. "We discussed our requirements with the company's software experts, who are now installing an accounting system. TCS will digitise and manage our accounts from December this year," he said, according to TOI.



He, however, said that the trust's chartered accountants would continue to look after accounts of income and expenses.

