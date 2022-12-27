ISRO's 2nd Launchpad Brings TN's Kulasekarapattinam On Global Scientific Map, Know All About It

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has acquired a property in Tamil Nadu for a potential rocket launch site, where a launch pad will be built, the space agency's chief said in October this year. Work to develop the state-of-the-art space launch has also reportedly begun. This will put Kulasekarapattinam, a small town in Tamil Nadu, on the global scientific map.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said they have already purchased the property for the second launch location in the state and are consolidating the area to ensure it is completely contained within their boundary wall. In response to a query, he stated that the entire construction process is anticipated to be completed in two years.

Why The New Launch Pad?

Currently, rockets are launched from the Sriharikota spaceport operated by the ISRO, which is close to Chennai. The government has chosen to build a second site in light of a rise in the agency's launches for domestic and foreign clients.

According to officials and experts, the current launches from Sriharikota fly in the southeast direction to avoid flying over the Srilankan landmass. The launches are programmed in a way where they take a sharp manoeuvre toward the South pole, consuming large amounts of fuel. So, the new launchpad will help save fuel and avoid the risk of overflying a country.

According to ISRO officials, Kulasekarapattinam would have a rocket launch pad close to the equator; thus, a spaceport in the Tuticorin area would be ideal for launching satellites into polar orbit, reported Economic Times.

In addition to saving fuel, the new launchpad has a designated area for Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV). These vehicles, created by ISRO, have a payload capacity of 500 kg and are designed with low cost, low turnaround time, and launch-on-demand flexibility with minimal infrastructure requirements.

ISRO's Sriharikota Launchpad

In Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, India currently runs one spaceport with two launch pads. Launches have taken place at this site in Sriharikota since the late 1970s. Rockets fired from Sriharikota, located close to the sea, soar eastward over the water. In the event of an accident, the rocket and its debris would only hit the water, preventing a massive disaster.

Recently, in November, ISRO successfully launched nine satellites into orbit from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, was also launched from here last month.

