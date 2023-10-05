Isha Gramotsavam Grand Finale: Empowering Rural India Through Sports& Community

Isha Gramotsavam, a remarkable social initiative launched by Sadhguru in 2004, has emerged as a powerful force for positive change in rural communities. The grand finale of this initiative, held at the awe-inspiring Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, saw the participation of Shri Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, underscoring its impact.

“I am glad to know that Isha Gramotsavam has become an effective tool for social transformation that helps villagers move away from addictions, break caste barriers within the community, empower women and revive the resilient rural spirit,” said Shri Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, speaking at the grand finale of Isha Gramotsavam held at Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Center, in Coimbatore.

This unique social initiative is designed to infuse the spirit of sports and playfulness into the lives of rural residents. Anurag Thakur also praised the initiative's ability to celebrate rural sports and culture, noting that even among laborers, agriculturalists, and fishermen, the competitive spirit was evident.

The grand finale, set against the backdrop of the towering 112-feet Adiyogi, witnessed rural athletes showcasing their remarkable prowess. The audience, comprised of individuals from across the globe, enthusiastically cheered as the players competed for the championship trophy.

“The wonderful initiative undertaken by Sadhguru celebrates rural sports and culture like none other…. Isha Gramotsavam started way back in 2004 aiming to bring health, prosperity and well-being to the rural masses, and I could see the sports persons here, some of them work as labourers, agriculturalists, and fishermen, but I could see the competitive spirit in them,” added Shri Thakur while speaking at the grand finale.

Sadhguru, the visionary behind this initiative, emphasized the importance of celebration and playfulness in life. He highlighted the festival's ability to unite communities, bringing people together in moments of joy, laughter, and shared experiences.

Sadhguru also stressed the need for playfulness in daily life, encouraging people to engage in games or simple activities to infuse their lives with a sense of fun and togetherness.

Isha Gramotsavam's final matches featured an intense display of talent and competitive spirit. Teams from various villages showcased their skills in sports such as volleyball, throwball, kabaddi, and paralympic volleyball. These rural athletes demonstrated exceptional abilities, proving that the spirit of sports knows no bounds.

The social initiative of Isha Gramotsavam kicked off in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry in August. It unfolded in over 194 rural locations, inspiring the participation of 60,000 players, including over 10,000 rural women. Notably, the initiative is open to everyday rural individuals, allowing daily wage earners, fishermen, housewives, and others to break away from their routines and experience the unifying power of sports.

Isha Outreach, the organization behind Isha Gramotsavam, has earned recognition as a National Sports Promotion Organization (NSPO) from the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. Notably, several renowned sports figures, including Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic medalist Rajavardhan Singh Rathore, Karnam Malleshwari, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and Javagal Srinath, have extended their support to this transformative social initiative.

Isha Gramotsavam has succeeded in fostering a sense of unity, celebration, and well-being in rural communities, demonstrating the profound impact of social initiatives that embrace the spirit of sports and playfulness.