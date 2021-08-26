All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
IRCTC To Compensate 2,035 Passengers Of Tejas Express For Delay

Image Credit: Orientrailjourneys

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IRCTC To Compensate 2,035 Passengers Of Tejas Express For Delay

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  26 Aug 2021 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will pay a compensation of ₹ 4.5 lakh to 2,035 passengers of Tejas Express for late running of the trains over the weekend.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will pay a compensation of 4.5 lakh to 2,035 passengers of Tejas Express for the late running of the trains over the weekend.

"Tejas Express, which left for the national capital on Saturday, got delayed by nearly two-and-a-half-hours following signal failure caused by a heavy downpour. Further, the train was delayed on its return journey to Lucknow on Sunday," said Ajit Sinha, IRCTC chief regional manager for Lucknow.

On Saturday, August 21, a heavy downpour followed by a signal failure, delayed Tejas Express by about two-and-a-half hours. The scheduled departure from Lucknow was 6.10 am but it the train left the station around 9.55 am and arrived in Delhi at around 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm.

On Sunday, August 22, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas was delayed for about an hour. The train departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm and reached Lucknow at around 11.30 pm instead of the scheduled 10.05 pm.

Compensation To Passengers

As per rules, 250 each will be paid to 1,574 passengers who travelled to New Delhi but were delayed by more than two hours. At the same time, 561 passengers paid ₹ 100 as their journey to Lucknow was delayed by one hour,

This is not the first time the IRCTC is compensating passengers over the delay. In October 2019, a delay of more than three hours in the running of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express had cost IRCTC around 1.62 lakh, which the Railway subsidiary paid through its insurance companies as compensation to around 950 passengers.

Ahead of the launch of its first train, IRCTC had announced that under its policy, an amount of 100 will be paid for over an hour's delay and 250 for a delay of over two hours.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Two People Assaulted For Begging, Told To 'Go Pakistan'; 5 Arrested

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
tejas express 
Delay 
Passengers 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X