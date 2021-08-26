IRCTC To Compensate 2,035 Passengers Of Tejas Express For Delay

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will pay a compensation of ₹ 4.5 lakh to 2,035 passengers of Tejas Express for the late running of the trains over the weekend.

"Tejas Express, which left for the national capital on Saturday, got delayed by nearly two-and-a-half-hours following signal failure caused by a heavy downpour. Further, the train was delayed on its return journey to Lucknow on Sunday," said Ajit Sinha, IRCTC chief regional manager for Lucknow.



On Saturday, August 21, a heavy downpour followed by a signal failure, delayed Tejas Express by about two-and-a-half hours. The scheduled departure from Lucknow was 6.10 am but it the train left the station around 9.55 am and arrived in Delhi at around 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm.

On Sunday, August 22, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas was delayed for about an hour. The train departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm and reached Lucknow at around 11.30 pm instead of the scheduled 10.05 pm.

Compensation To Passengers

As per rules, ₹ 250 each will be paid to 1,574 passengers who travelled to New Delhi but were delayed by more than two hours. At the same time, 561 passengers paid ₹ 100 as their journey to Lucknow was delayed by one hour,

This is not the first time the IRCTC is compensating passengers over the delay. In October 2019, a delay of more than three hours in the running of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express had cost IRCTC around ₹ 1.62 lakh, which the Railway subsidiary paid through its insurance companies as compensation to around 950 passengers.

Ahead of the launch of its first train, IRCTC had announced that under its policy, an amount of ₹ 100 will be paid for over an hour's delay and ₹ 250 for a delay of over two hours.

