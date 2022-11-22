World Cup 2022: Iran Players Make Powerful Statement With Their Silence During National Anthem

As Iran's national anthem - the "Sorude Melliye Jomhuriye Eslamiye Iran" - played inside the Khalifa Stadium before the Iranian team's opening World Cup match against England, the players all stood together in silence, refusing to sing the anthem. The loud silence of the team marked the solidarity for the protesters back home who are fighting against the ruling regime.

Many other Iranian supporters as well abstained from singing the anthem. With the internet applauding their silence and the Iranian National television snapping the live telecast to resume only for England's "God Save The Queen", here are the reactions towards the powerful statement.

Way before Iran's World Cup rolled out, the dominant narrative surrounding it was whether the teams would be protesting against the injustice happening back home. Reportedly, every time an Iranian player or the coach appeared for press conferences or media interactions, questions regarding the protests and their stance were brought up. Ahead of the game, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh conveyed that it's up to the team to decide whether or not to sing the anthem and show their solidarity.

Responding to all this, the Iranian team stood grim-faced and abstained from singing the anthem during the November 21 match. Supporting their cause, many in the audience were seen holding placards with writings that read, "Freedom for Iran", "Woman, Life, Freedom", and so on. As for the country's response, the national anthem demonstration was reportedly cut off from national television broadcasting and was resumed only when England's national anthem began playing.

A good majority of netizens lauded the team for extending their solidarity to women protesting against the unjust government. Journalist and Human Rights Campaigner Stefan Simanowitz tweeted, "This is what courage looks like…Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word."

Standing In Solidarity With Amini

Iran has been shaken by nationwide protests that have been going on for over two months since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini had died in police custody three days after being arrested by morality police over allegedly not covering her head with a hijab as per the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

The nationwide protests have women and other supporters demanding freedom and an overthrow of the state. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the crackdown that followed after her death placed the nation on the brink of a human rights crisis, with nearly 400 people reportedly dying during the protests

