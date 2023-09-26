Apple's iOS 17: Which iPhones Are Set To Receive Upgrade?

Apple typically announces the list of compatible devices for a new iOS version during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This list is determined by various factors, including hardware capabilities and performance. As iOS evolves, older devices may struggle to keep up with the demands of the new software, leading to exclusions from the upgrade.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the list of devices compatible with iOS 17 at the time of writing, industry insiders and experts have made educated predictions based on past patterns and the specifications of current iPhone models. It is expected that iOS 17 will be compatible with iPhones from the iPhone 13 series onward. This means that owners of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max should be in line to receive the iOS 17 update. Additionally, users with the previous-generation iPhone 12 series are also expected to be included in the compatibility list.

However, older iPhone models, such as the iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation), iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and older, may not receive the iOS 17 update. Apple typically ends software support for devices that are more than a few years old to ensure a smooth and optimized user experience on newer hardware.



For those who find their iPhone models on the compatibility list, upgrading to iOS 17 can bring numerous benefits. New features, security enhancements, and performance improvements are often part of the package. Additionally, staying on the latest iOS version ensures that your device receives important security patches, helping to protect your data and privacy.



The anticipation for Apple's iOS 17 update is palpable, but it's crucial to keep in mind that not all iPhones will be eligible for this upgrade. While the official compatibility list will be revealed by Apple in due time, current industry expectations suggest that iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series owners are likely to enjoy the benefits of iOS 17, while older models may be left behind. Regardless of the outcome, Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of mobile technology, ensuring a diverse range of options for its loyal user base.

