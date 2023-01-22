 IOCL To Conduct Safety Workshops On Use Of Gas Cylinders & Stoves In Karnataka

To educate consumers on the proper use of residential gas cylinders and stoves, Indian Oil Corporation Limited will host a number of safety clinics throughout northern Karnataka.

Maratha Mandal First Grade College for women in Belagavi hosted the clinic and student interaction programme on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Lalitha Vadlamani, divisional manager, LPG sales. “Such clinics will educate customers on safe practices to be followed while handling cooking gas cylinders and stoves,” she said.

Programs will be organised by IOCL for ASHAs, anganwadi workers, housewives, college students, and employees of the hospitality sector.

Need To Educate People About LPG

“Liquefied petroleum gas is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, like propane, propylene, butylene, isobutane, and n-butane. The mixture is odourless, but for safety reasons, a foul-smelling gas is added to it to help easy detection of leaks,” Vadlamani said, reported The Hindu.

She went on to say that some facts, such as the valency of LPG, are not widely known. She added that the valency of LPG is extremely high, and safety is critical, so it should be incorporated into our standard kitchen procedures.

"We have to strictly follow rules like having a well-ventilated kitchen, however hi-tech the modular kitchen may be. We have to keep all utensils and matchsticks ready before lighting the stove. The stove should be regularly checked for leaks. The Suraksha pipe should be changed every five years. The cylinders should not be damaged while transportation. It should be regularly checked for leakages. During leakages, electrical and electronic equipment should not be used in close range, windows and doors should be opened, and all gas outlets should be closed, before seeking the help of officials,” she said.



Practical Exercise With Students

The LPG cylinder, the Suraksha pipe, and a twin stove were all shown as a full set of composite models by Vadlamani. She introduced students to the newly developed model of the composite cylinder that is made of lighter, translucent materials.

She urged the pupils to recognise the value of each element.

“They are safer than traditional cylinders as they do not explode in case of leakage. They will melt at the place they are kept. They are lightweight and can be easily handled. They are made from composite materials and will not rust,” she said. Ms Vadlamani also answered questions from students.

