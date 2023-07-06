Internet Suspension Extended In Manipur Till July 10 Amid Ongoing Violence

The Manipur government has announced an extension of the internet suspension in the state until 3 pm on July 10, citing the need to maintain peace and public order. The decision, made on Wednesday, comes as clashes between ethnic communities continue to plague the northeastern state. The initial internet ban was implemented on May 3, and since then, it has been repeatedly extended.

According to Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh, there are concerns that anti-social elements may exploit social media platforms to disseminate inflammatory content, hate speech, and provocative videos, which could have severe repercussions for law and order. The authorities stated that suspending internet services is necessary to prevent such misuse.

Meanwhile, the state of Manipur remains embroiled in violence, with reports of food shortages exacerbating the chaos. On Wednesday, officials confirmed that a mob set fire to the house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in the Thoubal district. The attack occurred after the personnel prevented rioters from looting firearms from the police armoury, reported NDTV.

Another incident involved firing in the Luangshangol or Phaileng area along the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Security forces were able to control the situation, as stated by the police. The mob also targeted a team of the Assam Rifles on their way to the camp, resulting in injuries to a jawan and the torching of their vehicle. Ten others were injured during the clashes, with six of them in critical condition and admitted to a hospital in Imphal, according to officials.

The initial outbreak of violence in Manipur followed a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3, organized by the hill districts to protest against the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, the unrest has claimed over 100 lives, left several hundred injured, and forced thousands to seek refuge in relief camps.

In the midst of this tumultuous situation, schools under the Department of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, have resumed normal classes from class I to class VIII, with a focus on the welfare of the students. The summer vacation, which was extended from May 4 to July 4, was adjusted due to the prevailing law and order situation.

Report On Internet Shutdown In India

This recent extension of internet suspension in Manipur adds to India's record as the country with the highest number of internet shutdowns globally. A report by tech policy think tank Access Now reveals that India accounted for 106 out of the 182 intentional internet shutdowns in 2021. Jammu and Kashmir alone witnessed 85 of these shutdowns, often lasting for extended periods due to the threat of cross-border terrorism, reported Hindustan Times

The report also highlights that governments in the Asia-Pacific region, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Pakistan, implemented at least 129 internet shutdowns.

Internet suspensions in India have become a recurring trend, primarily for reasons related to law and order or security concerns. The decisions are typically made by the home secretaries of states or the Union home secretary. In 2020, India recorded the highest number of internet shutdowns globally, with 109 instances out of a total of 155 worldwide.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology released a report highlighting the misuse of internet shutdowns, and the impact on rights and freedoms. However, it does not altogether condemn their use, and fails to state one of the most important facts of internet shutdowns: they can never be justified,” the report added further.

Taking into account countries that have shut down internet during protests, the report also highlighted that India is among such countries too. “India is also among at least 18 governments that imposed mobile internet shutdowns during protests, including in a clear attempt to suppress the large-scale farmers’ protests. India also shut down the internet at least four times to stop students from cheating on exams,” the report mentioned.

A recent report published by Top10VPN, a global digital privacy and research group, reveals that internet shutdowns in 2020 had a significant economic impact on India, costing the nation approximately $2.8 billion. This places India at the forefront among 21 countries that restricted citizens' access to the internet during that year.

Further, the report underscores the severe consequences of internet shutdowns, which go beyond the violation of digital rights and freedom of expression. By disrupting online services and communication channels, these shutdowns hamper economic activities, impede business operations, and hinder the growth of the digital economy. As the world's largest democracy and a rapidly growing digital market, India faces the challenge of balancing national security concerns with the protection of individual rights and the facilitation of economic development.

